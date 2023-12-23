"Bro got injured by his coach" - Fans in disbelief as Liverpool star gets subbed out after colliding with Jurgen Klopp against Arsenal

An unexpected event took place during Liverpool's intense face-off against Arsenal on Saturday (December 23), which saw Kostas Tsimikas' time on the pitch come to an abrupt halt. The Greek defender got injured after a bizarre and unfortunate collision with his manager Jurgen Klopp, leading fans to react in disbelief.

This happened in the 33rd minute, amidst a fierce tussle with Bukayo Saka near the Reds' bench during their Premier League clash at Anfield. The duel between Tsimikas and Saka escalated as the Arsenal winger's shoulder barge sent Tsimikas careening off the pitch, directly into Klopp.

This accidental encounter had Klopp sent tumbling on top of Tsimikas' shoulder. The collision appeared severe, as the left-back was unable to continue playing, compelling Liverpool to make an early substitution by bringing on Joe Gomez.

With Andy Robertson still recuperating and not expected back until the new year, Tsimikas' injury leaves a gaping hole in the left-back position. The Reds will now face the daunting task of navigating upcoming matches without any senior left-backs in fit condition.

Arsenal in pole position for festive top spot, as Liverpool rally to draw level

As the Premier League's festive period approaches, Arsenal are set to claim the coveted top spot ahead of Christmas Day. However, this will only be cemented if they manage to get a positive result against a Liverpool side who have gradually imposed themselves during the game.

The first half at Anfield was one of tit-for-tat, with both teams locked at 1-1. The Gunners drew first blood in the fourth minute. Gabriel Magalhaes rose to connect with Martin Odegaard's pinpoint free-kick, steering the ball past Alisson Becker in goal.

However, the Reds were undaunted as they struck back with equal fervor. Mohamed Salah, who is always a threat in the final third, capitalized brilliantly on a superb long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold. He beat Oleksandr Zinchenko on the right flank before hammering the ball into the net to equalize in the 29th minute.

As the second half looms, Liverpool will look to their talismanic figures to inspire a potential comeback in front of their fans. Arsenal, meanwhile, will be keen to maintain their composure and fend off any resurgence, as they look to lead the league during the holiday season.

