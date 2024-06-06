"Bro doing side quests now" - Fans react as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spotted coaching Celtics head coach ahead of NBA finals

Fans have taken to social media to react as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was spotted coaching Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla ahead of the NBA Finals. The City manager seemed to be enjoying himself, following a season where he led the Cityzens to their fourth consecutive Premier League win.

Pep Guardiola has spoken about his interest in sports like basketball and tennis, learning how big teams and athletes have helped him enhance his tactics (via Daily Mail). He has now been sighted hanging out with Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who has led his basketball side to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics are set to face the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden, where Mazzulla, now 35 years old, could be one of the youngest coaches to win the Finals. Mazzulla has spoken about Pep Guardiola in the past, telling The Athletic (via Daily Mail):

"That is what the game of basketball is about, to me, and what counterattacking in soccer is about. So I study a lot of Man City. I study Pep a lot. I think he’s the best coach at any level, in any sport. It’s had a huge influence [on me]."

Ahead of the game, the Manchester City manager was seen imparting words of wisdom with his trademark gesticulations, which fans reacted to on social media:

"Pep coaching before a final???? its over for celtics," wrote one fan.

"Imagine he switched sports completely and coached there, that would be class," a fan noted.

"Bro’s addicted to anything ball atp 😭😭," another fan added.

"So Celtics in 5 ?" a fan asked.

"Bro’s bored of our sport now," commented one fan.

"Pep Guardiola has to open a coaching school now. Tbh. He's got nothing else to prove except coaching a National Team. Perhaps Spain NT has to be his next move Coach and win the world cup and cement his legacy as the GOAT," wrote a fan full of praise.

"He should go to NBA and leave EPl for us," a Manchester City rival fan commented.

"Pep is that coach you have in junior high that won’t let y’all shoot it in practice until you’ve completed at least 10 passes," noted another fan.

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to the Premier League title for the fourth time in a row

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to the Premier League title in the 2023-24 season, notably becoming the first manager to win the trophy four consecutive times. The Spaniard has also won the league title six times in the last seven years.

The Cityzens missed out on the FA Cup, where they were widely expected to beat local neighbors Manchester United. However, it was not to be, as they ended up without a double, losing 2-1 to the Red Devils.

Guardiola is easily one of the best managers in the world, as he has won the UEFA Champions League three times, twice at Barcelona and once with the Cityzens.

There are rumors that he could potentially leave the Etihad Stadium after spending the better part of the last decade at the club but he remains under contract for the moment.