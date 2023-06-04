"Bro started blushing," "Didn't even deny it" - Mason Mount's reaction when asked if he was joining Manchester United goes viral, fans react

Mason Mount was recently asked at an F1 event about whether he is joining Manchester United in the summer. It has been reported by talkSPORT that the Chelsea midfielder has agreed to personal terms with the Red Devils.

Mount's reaction when asked about his future has gone viral and fans on Twitter are reacting to it. The midfielder didn't provide a direct answer to the question. However, he also didn't deny the claims.

Fans claimed that Mount was blushing and many of them have taken his reaction as an affirmative answer to the question about his move to the Red Devils. One fan reacted, writing on Twitter:

"Didn’t even deny it."

Another fan claimed:

"Bro started blushing."

Mason Mount has been one of Chelsea's key players in recent seasons. He has scored 33 goals and has provided 37 assists in 195 matches for the club. Mount, however, failed to make a place for himself in a struggling Chelsea side during the 2022-23 season.

He scored three goals and provided six assists in 35 matches across competitions. Fans, though, believe the player is joining Manchester United after his recent reaction. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Mason Mount asked about United at the F1 Mason Mount asked about United at the F1 😂 https://t.co/7RYyjtM9kk

Roy Keane expressed doubts over Mason Mount joining Manchester United

Technically, Mason Mount is a very good player. He has proven to be an asset for Chelsea when in form. However, Mount has been far from his best in recent matches.

Roy Keane pointed out that Mount was not a regular in an underwhelming Chelsea side last year. The legendary Irish midfielder claimed that he is unsure whether Mount will make the Red Devils a better team. Keane told Sky Sports:

"I wouldn’t be hanging my hat too much on Mason Mount in terms of improving United and closing the gap. I think he’s a good player, but would he improve Manchester United? I’m not so sure."

Keane added:

"I know Mason Mount can bounce back and he’s got qualities. I was raving about him a few years ago, but he’s just gone missing this last year or two. Again, one or two injuries, the fact he can’t get in a bad Chelsea team. They’ve been linked with lot of players but the one who would excite you is Kane."

Mount, though, can prove to be a key player under Erik ten Hag. Manchester United are making visible improvements under the Dutch manager. Maybe, he could be the right man to help Mount get back to his best.

