"Bro thinks he is Camavinga", "0/10" - Fans react hilariously as Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr shows off new hairstyle

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior showed off his new hairstyle as the Brazilian winger has opted for long hair. Fans on social media have reacted to the same.

Vinicius, one of Los Blancos' key players in recent seasons, most of the time is spotted in short hair. However, his new hairstyle is uncannily similar to that of his French teammate Eduardo Camavinga.

Vinicius was in great form in the recently concluded season. He scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 games across competitions for Los Blancos. The Brazilian has won three trophies - the Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup - at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While his on-field performances were satisfactory, Real Madrid fans are largely unhappy with his latest haircut. Fans on Twitter pointed that out with, one tweeting:

"Bro thinks hes camavinga."

Another commented:

"0/10 keep the old vibez."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Real Madrid announce Joselu re-signing

Los Blancos have re-signed Joselu on a loan deal from Espanyol. The striker was an academy product of the club. He had made ten senior appearances for the team, scoring twice.

Espanyol were relegated from La Liga last season. Joselu has since arrived on loan to replace Karim Benzema, who joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. Speaking about the Spanish international, club president Florentino Perez said (via Los Blancos' website):

"All Madridistas are very happy today. One of those great youth academy players who has been nurtured in this house and who went on to build a brilliant career in the world of football is returning to Real Madrid.

"Welcome back and to the excitement that awaits you with this badge, which is a very important part of your life."

Joselu was a key player for Espanyol in the 2022-23 season. He scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 38 games across competitions. Whether he can become a key part of the Madrid giants' attack next season remains to be seen, though.

