“Bro went to the wrong club then”, “Should we tell him?” - Fans react to Tosin Adarabioyo’s first remarks as Chelsea player

Fans recently reacted to Tosin Adarabioyo's first words as Chelsea's latest signing in the summer transfer window. The former Fulham defender has made the switch across West London after revealing his decision to leave the Cottagers as a free agent.

Although he had been linked to other clubs, the 26-year-old defender decided on a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues had only just seen stalwart center-back Thiago Silva leave the club, and a replacement on a free transfer seemed too good to ignore.

Adarabioyo played 20 Premier League games for Fulham last season, returning to the starting lineup after a groin injury in late December kept him on the sidelines. He helped the Cottagers reach 13th place in the league table, as they conceded only 23 goals while he was on the pitch.

Now with Chelsea, the 26-year-old center-back has given his first interview to the club media, notably saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m here at Chelsea to win, I want to win. Before confirming the move, I gave Sterling and Cole Pammer a call and they had nothing but positive things to say about the club and the project.”

Fans have taken to social media to react to his words:

"You want to win but you join Chelsea, what are you telling me," a fan questioned Adarabioyo's decision.

"Should we tell him?" a rival fan mocked.

"Bro went to the wrong club then," another rival fan laughed.

"Let’s be real he ain’t winning anything," added another fan.

"Good luck with that winning part," a fan said.

"Yo want to win what????" added another.

When Tosin Adarabioyo talked about playing against Chelsea during Manchester City debut

Before his move to Fulham, the 26-year-old defender rose through the ranks at the Etihad Stadium to play 8 games with Manchester City, making his senior debut in 2016. Notably, he also played in the UEFA Champions League, making only three appearances for the Cityzens.

His first senior game came against a Blues side that had players like Eden Hazard in the squad, as he revealed in his interview with his new club (via GOAL):

"If you can’t beat them, join them [laughs]! Chelsea have always had a best-in-class reputation, so I know what this club is all about. I came up against a full-strength Chelsea squad that day – it was amazing!

"A tough game but to make my debut against the likes of Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian was a great experience. I played quite well and was named Man City’s player of the match which was nice."

Tosin Adarabioyo will be hoping he can improve the Blues' defensive fortunes, following a season where they conceded 63 goals in 38 Premier League games.