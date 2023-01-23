“Brought a little tear to my eye” – Joe Willock salutes Arsenal star for display in win over Man United

Former Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has sent an emotional message to striker Eddie Nketiah after his brilliant performance in the Gunners' 3-2 win over Manchester United on January 22.

Nketiah took to Instagram to revel in his side's victory with a photo of him celebrating and a caption that read:

"Your defence is in trouble!!!"

Willock, who was Nketiah's Arsenal teammate before moving to the Magpies in the summer of 2021, commented on the post:

“Brought a little tear to my eye, so happy for you bro.”

Nketiah has put on some great performances in the absence of the Gunners' injured No. 9 Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker picked up a knee injury during his national side's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign and is expected to return in March.

The English forward bagged a brace in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday. The fixture also saw Bukayo Saka get on the scoresheet for the Gunners as Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez scored for the Red Devils.

Included in the two goals was Nketiah's stunning match-winner in the 90th minute that secured all three points for Mikel Arteta's side.

After his brace, Nketiah has now climbed Arsenal's top goal-scorers list so far this season, sitting in first place with nine goals across competitions.

The Gunners have had their best-ever campaign in the Premier League this term, enjoying first place in the standings with a massive 50 points from 19 games. Arteta's men have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

"What Eddie is doing is incredible" - Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on Arsenal star

Following his side's victory over Manchester United, the Spanish boss heaped praise on Nketiah. Arteta believes the English forward is proving to be a great asset for his team in Jesus' absence.

The Gunners' manager said (per the club's official website):

"What Eddie is doing is incredible. We cannot say that we saw that, we were hoping that he could do that because of the way he is, because of his mentality, because of his qualities and how those qualities fit within the team. Losing Gabby [Jesus] was a big blow, it is a big blow today, but Eddie is responding and the team I think in an exceptional way."

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Arsenal were superb, especially in the 2nd half and deserve their victory. Their football has been a delight to watch. Nketiah has really stepped up in the absence of Jesus. As for Arteta, well, what an incredible job he’s doing. Arsenal were superb, especially in the 2nd half and deserve their victory. Their football has been a delight to watch. Nketiah has really stepped up in the absence of Jesus. As for Arteta, well, what an incredible job he’s doing.

Arteta explained how special the striker is for the club and everyone involved at the club, as he said:

"The qualities that he has, how much he wants it, how much belief he’s got in himself to become Arsenal’s number 9."

He added:

"His desire, his background, we’re with him every single day, [he’s] a special kid, he’s so loved by everybody at the football club, he’s got a real Arsenal heart and experience within him and that’s really special. You cannot put that into numbers. He’s really, really good."

The north London outfit will next face Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 27.

