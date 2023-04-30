"Bruno enjoyed that revenge", "Champions League here we come" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat Aston Villa

Manchester United secured a 1-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa on Sunday (April 30) to keep themselves on course for UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils were dominant in the first half against high-flying Villa. However, Erik ten Hag's men spurned plenty of chances that could have put themselves in a comfortable position.

Casemiro struck the crossbar in the 28th minute after some good work from Jadon Sancho did well to pick out the Brazilian. It needn't matter though as Bruno Fernandes got revenge over Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the 39th minute. The Argentine shot-stopper celebrated Fernandes' missed penalty when the two sides met in 2021.

Fernandes has been in fine form recently and showed his relentlessness to get on the end of some poor goalkeeping from Martinez. The Argentine could only parry Marcus Rashford's shot and it fell to the Manchester United skipper, whose deflected strike found the back of the net. He stared deeply at the visiting fans while celebrating.

The Portuguese midfielder nearly added a second in the 45+2nd minute but his effort from the edge of the box was well saved. Ten Hag's men headed in at half-time in control.

Villa showed vast improvement in the second half and nearly grabbed an equalizer in the 81st minute. A pinball scenario occurred in the Red Devils' box, with Douglas Luiz having two attempts on goal. The first was blocked before his second being cleared off the line by the brilliant Victor Lindelof.

It was a well-earned three points for fourth-placed Manchester United, who are now nine points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils have six games remaining and boast a game in hand. It was the first time the Villains have failed to score in a game since Unai Emery took over in October.

One fan alluded to Fernandes' story of redemption over Martinez:

"Bruno enjoyed that revenge."

Another fan thinks Ten Hag's men marching toward the UEFA Champions League:

"Champions League here we come."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Villa:

Champions league here we come

What a player - THE ICE MAN

Lindelof's really saved our season. Was worried about us after the Varane/Martinez injuries but he's done an amazing job

Aston Villa have failed to score during a game for the first time since Unai Emery took charge. They had scored in each of their previous 20 games.

Shut out.



Aston Villa have failed to score during a game for the first time since Unai Emery took charge. They had scored in each of their previous 20 games.

Shut out.

Sancho just gets subbed coz hes Sancho sometimes

Erik needs to come out & question why we never win penalties when they are as blatant as they have been this season. Managerial pressure is the reason why we don't get calls anymore so SURELY you have to do the same to correct it.

☈ッ @TheFergusonWay Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial The only team in @PremierLeague history to score in their first 20 games under a new head coach.



The only team in @PremierLeague history to score in their first 20 games under a new head coach.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

This is where Manchester United come in.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



No player for either Manchester United or Aston Villa has played more key passes than Jadon Sancho (2).

Shining.

UF @UtdFaithfuls



Bruno Fernandes is the heart of Manchester United's attack. He makes us tick.

Our captain.

UF @UtdFaithfuls



Terrific first half performance from Malacia.

That's it, boy. THAT IS IT.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Marcel Sabitzer made 6 ball recoveries in the first half between Manchester United and Aston Villa. No player made more, and only Ashley Young made the same amount.

Working hard for his team.

Another clean sheet. Best home defence in the league. Good, professional performance. Managed they game well compared to Thursday. Move on, a draw on Thursday I'd be happy with.

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ @ManUtd Manchester Utd's 3rd consecutive home win

Manchester Utd's 15th consecutive home match without defeat

Manchester Utd's 3rd consecutive home win

Manchester Utd's 15th consecutive home match without defeat

The end of a 10-match unbeaten run for Aston Villa

Iseunife The First @Shawnifee



3 points, Good to get that win.

Was never going to be an easy one, but we held on to the end. Now, let's end the season strongly

Anirudhsays @Anirudhsays19

Carabao Cup, Fa Cup final and Top 4 almost confirmed. Erik Ten Hag is doing wonders in his first season.

We definitely could win the league title under him in future

Garnacho needs to hurry up. We look so one dimensional always looking for that Rashford run in behind ffs

Suhail @SuhailChowdhary Eric Bailly accused ManUtd of 'favouring' English players (Harry Maguire) in team selections.



Marcos Rojo claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was only playing Harry Maguire because of how much ManUtd paid for him.



Eric Bailly accused ManUtd of 'favouring' English players (Harry Maguire) in team selections.

Marcos Rojo claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was only playing Harry Maguire because of how much ManUtd paid for him.

Victor Lindelöf best performances without… Harry Maguire.

David De Gea is currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Glove with 15 Clean Sheets.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho spotted telling Bruno Fernandes to stop moaning

Sancho (right) was frustrated with Fernandes (left).

Manchester United's win over Villa takes them onto 63 points for the season thus far. They have already won silverware, winning the Carabao Cup in February, and are in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.

It has been a spectacular debut season for Ten Hag at Old Trafford and Fernandes has been instrumental. He has bagged 10 goals and 14 assists in 51 games across competitions.

However, one minor negative that is attributed to Fernandes is his constant moaning on the pitch. This is something that drew the ire of Sancho during the win over Villa. The English winger was spotted on camera telling his captain to stop moaning.

Fernandes has explained his character when playing and blames his sometimes questionable demeanor on his passion for the game. He told Sky Sports:

"We are all competitive and we all want to win. The way I play and feel the game, the passion I feel for it, is how I feel better and how I give the most for my team and to my club. That's why I play in that way."

