Bruno Fernandes addresses Manchester United future as club plan massive overhaul in the summer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes opened up his future at the club amidst reports of a summer overhaul.

The Daily Telegraph recently reported that the entire United squad - bar Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo - could be put up for sale at the end of the season.

Of course, that also includes Fernandes - who has 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season - where United are set to finish outside the top-four.

However, unconcerned about his future at the club, the 29-year-old told DAZN Portugal (talkSPORT):

“I’m not thinking about other things at the moment. Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it? A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

The Portuguese added that the season could even end with silverware, as United take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final later this month:

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far. We could still end the season by winning the (FA) Cup. After that, we have a very important Euros coming up.

After 34 games, Erik ten Hag's side are sixth with 54 points, winning once in five games.

How has Bruno Fernandes fared for Manchester United this season?

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have had an underwhelming campaign. They finished last in their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of Europe, while their EFL Cup title defence ended before the quarterfinals.

Although they will not finish in the top-four, United have reached the FA Cup final for the second straight year, booking a repeat final date with City, who beat them 2-1 in the 2023 title match.

One of the few shining lights of United's season, Bruno Fernandes has had another solid if not spectacular campaign. In 45 games across competitions, he has 15 goals and 11 assists, scoring and assisting in three different competitions except the EFL Cup.