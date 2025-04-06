Bruno Fernandes claims Manchester United haven't won many trophies in current period because of one Manchester City star

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes paid rich tribute to outgoing Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne following a goalless Premier League draw between the two teams at Old Trafford on Sunday (April 6).

De Bruyne, 33, announced earlier this month that he's leaving the Etihad at the end of the season on a free transfer. One of the finest midfielders of his generation, the Belgium international has carved out a niche for himself and become a part of City and Premier League folklore.

In 413 appearances across competitions in 10 seasons, De Bruyne has compiled a century of goals and assists for the Cityzens. However, he has started just 19 times this season as he approaches the end of his illustrious City career.

One of those rare starts came at Old Trafford on Sunday. However, the Belgian failed to make a difference as the two sides cancelled each other out in a goalless stalemate. Acknowledging De Bruyne's greatness, Fernandes told Sky Sports (via the BBC):

"De Bruyne made the Premier League better. If City is where he is and Manchester United haven't won many trophies in this period, that is because of Kevin. He deserves all the credit. He has done fantastic.

"Ten years in the Premier League is a lot. Kevin keeps being world-class, and it was a pleasure to watch him so close. It was a pleasure to play against him, and he's going to stay in the history of the Premier League, not only of Man City."

Following the Old Trafford draw, City remain fifth in the standings, with 52 points from 31 games, 21 behind leaders Liverpool (73). Meanwhile, the Red Devils remain 13th, with 38 points from 31 outings.

"The killer instinct was missing" - Manchester United captain reacts after goalless draw with Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes rued his side's lack of clinicality as they split points at home to Manchester City at the weekend. United have now won just once in four league games, losing once.

While City bossed possession, Pep Guardiola's side also failed to deliver the goods up front, resulting in a goalless stalemate at the home of their arch-rivals. Fernandes said about his side's performance (as per the BBC):

"Happy with the performance but we need points. We played against a very good side but the game was there, we needed a killer instinct to get the goals. When you play against Manchester City, you know they will have a lot of the ball. The killer instinct was missing, but we created a lot of chances.

"We have to be carry on, not just for the rest of the season but everything that comes after."

Manchester United next take on Lyon away in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday (April 10). Meanwhile, Manchester City will return to action two days later with a Premier League home game with Crystal Palace.

