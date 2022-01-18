"Bruno Fernandes is a concern for me" - Paul Parker believes there are players at Manchester United who 'don’t like' Fernandes and his behavior on the pitch

There are players in Manchester United's squad who don't like Bruno Fernandes, according to former Red Devils defender Paul Parker. He claimed that the Portuguese is attracting enmity from his teammates at Old Trafford with his on-pitch behavior.

According to the Englishman, Bruno Fernandes brings too much attention to everything and demonstrates a poor attitude on the field when he gets tackled.

"Fernandes is a concern for me," Paul Parker told Talk of the Devils podcast. "Just watching him and the way he portrays himself on the pitch, I’m sure there are players within that squad that don’t like him and what he does on that pitch."

Parker added:

"He brings too much attention to everything while he puts in a bad tackle and he’s telling people to get up. He gets tackled himself and he rolls around, and he wants to show he’s got a nick on his sock or something."

Paul Parker backed up his claim by reflecting on a controversial episode involving Bruno Fernandes and Ollie Watkins during the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa last week.

He said:

"Watkins tried to help him up the other day. He’s a lovely lad, no malice in him. He felt he didn’t do anything and he tried to get him up, wasn’t rude to him and he (Fernandes) pushes his arms up into his face and was very disrespectful to him. All that adds a bit."

Paul Parker also addressed rumors that Bruno Fernandes has rejected Manchester United's latest contract offer. The former right-back believes the Portuguese should be grateful the Red Devils grabbed him and made him a star when other big clubs didn't want him.

"Where are you going to go?” he continued. “Where have you been prior to coming to United where you have had all this around you?"

"No one out there really wanted him. United have grabbed hold of him. I can understand why other clubs haven’t gone to him, I think there is a little bit about him personally that has maybe kept people away."

Parker added:

"Because when you look at him as a footballer you ask, ‘why has he not played for these big clubs around Europe?’ United have grabbed hold of him and made a career out of him."

The attacking midfielder scored twice for Manchester United against Aston Villa at the weekend

Bruno Fernandes' numbers for Manchester United

The Portuguese joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in a deal worth €60 million in January 2020. Since switching to Old Trafford, the attacking midfielder has made 106 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, bagging 47 goals and 34 assists.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bruno Fernandes has recorded seven goals and nine assists to his name in 26 games for the club across all competitions this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy