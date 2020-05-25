Bruno discussed a number of topics, including the club's isolation workouts. (Picture source: Sportskeeda)

Although the English Premier League ( EPL ) has been suspended since March, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has quickly become a fan favourite with supporters.

The 25-year-old, who joined from Sporting at the end of January, has settled quickly and embraced his role as part of an EPL side keen to challenge for major silverware at United.

His deal, which may rise up to £67.6m with add-ons, certainly drew attention across the EPL as Manchester United made another signal of intent to sign him - midway through a season where they've again been inconsistent under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Nonetheless, they're unbeaten with Bruno on the pitch: nine appearances across all competitions, including five EPL games. He's scored or created an assist in each of them since a steady debut display against Wolves on February 1.

10 - Bruno Fernandes has been involved in more Europa League goals than any other player this season, with the Portuguese netting six goals and providing four assists with Sporting CP and Manchester United combined. Frank. pic.twitter.com/1YpBeAXNu0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2020

United's 2-0 Manchester Derby win over City was another game where the Portuguese midfielder excelled in. It was also the Red Devils' final EPL match before the coronavirus pandemic forced play to be suspended indefinitely on March 13.

EPL giants United were fifth after 29 matches, three points behind Chelsea occupying the league's final Champions League berth yet still capable of a cup double this season.

The UK's Project Restart plans continue taking steps forward as the EPL aim to resume this season's fixtures from mid-June onwards.

While in isolation, Bruno has continued working out and answered some Q&A questions during a chilled catch-up session with one of United's media personnel via video link.

Settle in for a chilled catch-up with @B_Fernandes8! 😍 pic.twitter.com/FF2N3vMk0v — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 24, 2020

EPL star Bruno working out well at home in isolation

On how he's training and staying fit at home, the EPL midfielder admitted there are benefits and drawbacks to being isolated.

"We have the programme from the club, so we try to follow all the steps they send us. It's not really easy because some things are difficult to do at home but most of the work, we can do.

I have a bike, space to run also if I need and can also touch the ball a little bit, it's really nice because I have space to do everything."

On how he stays motivated, mentally and physically, Bruno said he's appreciative of extra father time with his daughter.

"Physically, it's easier because you just need to follow the programme and it will be okay - not perfect, it's not the same as the training ground. Mentally, it's nice because I have my family with me, I can spend a lot of time with your family.

I have my baby so I have time to be with her and normally, if I have games and training, most of the time I'm out, sleeping in hotels and everything so I don't have time. She is very active, has a lot more energy than me."

As for TV shows he's enjoying with extra time to spare, Bruno revealed his fondness for sport-specific series to learn from - including new basketball favourite The Last Dance.

"I watch more TV series [than films]. I like the new Michael Jordan one, every sportsperson would like to know the best of MJ. I also watch Carlos Tevez's story, it's new on Netflix. I watch most sport-based shows - want to see one from a month ago, on Rafinha Alcantara at Barcelona."

On Sunday May 24, the UK announced there were 2,405 new COVID-19 cases with 118 further deaths - taking the death toll to 36,793 across the nation.