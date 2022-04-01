Bruno Fernandes reveals the Manchester United academy player he is eager to play with in the future

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has singled out James Garner as the academy prospect he would like to play alongside one day.

Garner, a 21-year-old holding midfielder currently on loan at Championship side Nottingham Forest, has long been touted as a future star at Old Trafford, and his impressive performances this season for the Midlands club clearly haven't gone unnoticed.

Following a one-year contract extension for the Portuguese midfielder, Fernandes took part in a Twitter Q&A session, and was asked:

"Who's the player from the academy that you look forward to play with one day?"

To which the 27-year-old, who is now under contract at Old Trafford until 2026, simply replied:

"James Garner"

Since signing for the Red Devils in January 2020, Fernandes has been a key figure in the side, scoring an impressive 49 goals and claiming 39 assists in 117 games.

Although his figures haven't quite been as impressive this season, he is still a near permanent fixture under interim manager Ralf Ragnick.

With United technical director Darren Fletcher telling The Athletic that academy graduates need to be given more of a chance, Fernandes could get his wish of playing with Garner very soon.

James Garner namechecked numerous times as a future Manchester United star

In the interview, Fletcher mentioned Garner as one of a number of players who have been doing very well while on loan elsewhere, and said:

"All of them are doing really well on loan and we’re excited to bring them back in pre-season to see how they fare with our first-team players.”

The Manchester United fanbase has often pointed out that the team's weakness is in defensive midfield, which would give Garner a real opportunity if given minutes in pre-season games for the club.

Callum Castel-Nuovo @callumcasteln



• 63 (88.7%) acc. passes

• 3 acc. long balls

• 2 acc. crosses

• 1 interception

• 1 foul drawn

• 1 clearance

• 87 touches

• 1 key pass



#NFFC | #MUFC | #YoungLions James Garner vs. Albania U21s:• 63 (88.7%) acc. passes• 3 acc. long balls• 2 acc. crosses• 1 interception• 1 foul drawn• 1 clearance• 87 touches• 1 key pass James Garner vs. Albania U21s:• 63 (88.7%) acc. passes• 3 acc. long balls• 2 acc. crosses• 1 interception• 1 foul drawn• 1 clearance• 87 touches• 1 key pass#NFFC | #MUFC | #YoungLions https://t.co/fLei4xHUiR

He has been seriously impressive in his 31 Championship appearances this season for Forest as he tries to help the two-time European champions back into the Premier League for the first time this century.

This is Garner's second loan spell at the City Ground, and according to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils could be tempted into selling the youngster, but Forest would have to be in the Premier League to have a chance of capturing his permanent signature.

Top-flight duo Leeds United and Southampton are also reportedly interested in signing the England U-21 international.

