Bruno Fernandes inadvertently blocked Manchester United move to sign ‘best player’ in the Premier League: Reports

Manchester United decided against a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison as his profile was too similar to that of Bruno Fernandes. According to Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils were keen on adding a midfielder but decided not to pursue the former Leicester City star.

He said:

"James Maddison, one of Mount's peers, has been the best player in the Premier League this season, Declan Rice has been one of the best and Jude Bellingham is the best in the world. United did not go near any of those England midfielders," wrote Luckhurst.

"Bellingham had his heart set on Real Madrid but Rice or Maddison were attainable. Senior United sources say Maddison was too identical to Bruno Fernandes. Mount started the majority of his Chelsea career in the attacking midfield role Fernandes regularly occupies for United."

Manchester United did complete a deal for Chelsea's Mason Mount, signing him for £55 million. The 24-year-old has struggled to make a mark at Old Trafford and is yet to score or assist in the Premier League.

Maddison has been a driving force behind Tottenham's strong start to the season. The £40 million signing from Leicester has already bagged three goals and five assists, firing Spurs to the top of the table.

Declan Rice, meanwhile, left West Ham United to join Arsenal for a massive £105 million fee. He has settled well with the Gunners and has already bagged two goals and an assist.

Manchester United players left baffled by manager Erik ten hag's decision

ten Hag opted for a strange setup against Manchester City.

Manchester United players expressed their unhappiness with manager Erik ten Hag's tactics in the recently concluded derby clash. According to The Sun, the Red Devils were left confused by several decisions made by the Dutchman.

Summer free agent signing Jonny Evans started in central defence alongside Harry Maguire, while Victor Lindelof was deployed at left-back. Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon were left on the bench.

Further, Bruno Fernandes was used as a right-winger, away from his natural No 10 position. Record signing Antony was left on the bench and was brought on only after 88 minutes.

Ten Hag had this to say about the lineup ahead of the game (via MUTV):

"It's tactical. It's not the argument to make their selection [their experience], it's tactical and that's the answer."

The tactics failed miserably as Manchester United were comprehensively beaten by Manchester City 3-0. Erling Haaland scored twice and Phil Foden added another in a dominant performance from the defending champions.