Bruno Fernandes joins Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland in achieving impressive Premier League milestone after goal vs Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes has achieved a new feat and now joins Liverpool and Manchester City forwards Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland in the list of players who have 25 goal contributions for a third straight season.

In the 47th minute (45+2) of the Manchester United vs Arsenal game on Sunday, March 9, Fernandes took a brilliant free-kick. The ball landed in the back of the net to give the home side a lead heading into the break.

This was Fernandes' 25th goal contribution of the 2024-25 season. The Portuguese midfielder has registered 42 appearances for Manchester United in the current campaign, contributing 13 assists and 12 goals.

Only two other players have made 25 goal contributions for three consecutive seasons, as per GOAL. One of them, Mohamed Salah, is in the form of his life. He has registered one appearance less than Fernandes this season but has already recorded a whopping 54 goal contributions.

This includes 32 goals and 22 assists. He is also leading the Premier League's goal-scoring charts with 27 goals in 29 matches. Thanks to his exceptional contributions, Arne Slot's Liverpool sit 15 points clear at the top of the table with 70 points. The closest to the Reds are Arsenal, who have 55 points in the kitty.

Other remarkable achievements of Bruno Fernandes

Ever since joining Manchester United in the winter of 2020, Bruno Fernandes has established himself as the most reliable player at Old Trafford. Managers like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim have relied on him greatly to ensure United create sufficient chances during games.

However, achieveing 25 goal contributions in three consecutive seasons is not the only milestone Fernandes has achieved at the club. Back in the 2020-21 season, he became the quickest player to register five goals and five assists in the history of the Premier League. He took just nine games to establish this feat.

The year 2022 saw Bruno Fernandes turn into an assist king. In fact, he became the first player ever to register an assist in six consecutive UEFA Champions League games for an English club.

Bruno Fernandes is the current Manchester United skipper and has a mountain of responsibities on his shoulders. His team currently find themselves 14th in the Premier League with 34 points in 28 games.

However, in the Europa League, United have been a side to be reckoned with. They finished third in the league stage going unbeaten and drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in the Round of 16 first leg.

