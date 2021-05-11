Bruno Fernandes names 10 best non-Manchester United Premier League players

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has named 10 Premier League players, not from United, who he thinks have been among the best this season.

Fernandes was asked by a Manchester United fan who is the best Premier League player, who isn't currently playing for the 20-time champions. Instead of naming one player, the Portuguese talisman dished out 10 names from multiple Premier League sides.

“Honestly, in the Premier League, you have a lot of good players. I think it’s difficult to choose one. For me, being the best player in the Premier League, you have to be (in) the best form since we started to the end, and not coming and start playing in December or January and start doing well in that moment," Bruno said as per the Manchester United official website.

“The ones who were doing well before everyone forgets, because those are doing better at this moment. I think to be the best player, you have to be consistent, try to be the best that you can for the longest time you can. Honestly, it’s difficult to choose one player to be the best," he added.

The Manchester United midfielder then went on to name 10 players. Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Raphinha, and Ilkay Gundogan were among the names Fernandes picked.

“Of course, we all know the qualities that our rivals have. I think we can say this season, for me, as everyone knows Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best for me. If we go to the Liverpool squad, for example, I think Salah, if you say he’s playing well or not, he’s still scoring goals. Harry Kane is still doing really well in the Tottenham team, for example. I think Raphinha of Leeds is doing very well. It’s difficult to choose one. Gundogan, from the half of the season from December, started doing really well,” Fernandes said.

Other than the usual suspects, Fernandes also named his former Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard, who is currently on loan at West Ham United. The Portuguese went as far as to claim that Lingard has been the best Premier League player over last 10 matchweeks.

Name a player who's more 🔥 than @JesseLingard in the Premier League right now. We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/L5awXRwzWQ — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 12, 2021

Lingard has racked up nine Premier League goals and provided four assists since joining the Hammers in the January transfer window. Lingard failed to score or assist at Manchester United before moving to the London-based club.

Continuing to praise Lingard, Fernandes said:

“If you see Jesse, I think Jesse, at the moment, if you watch the last 10 games, has been top, top, top level. For me, if you watch the last 10 games, he’s been the best player in the Premier League, scoring and assists in every game. Everyone here is really, really happy for him. He has confidence back, he has his swag back, because he is feeling confident. We are really, really happy for what he’s doing."

Fernandes also went on to laud the efforts of Ruben Dias, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish among others.

“As I’ve said, we have many players I can say now and it’s difficult to choose just one. For example, Ruben Dias has come from Benfica and been consistent since he arrived [at Manchester City]. In our team, we also have players who have been consistent for all the season and I can’t remember more players at the moment.

“For example, I really like Mason Mount – he’s been consistent from the beginning of the season but, if people will watch numbers he’s not had so many goals as other players or assists as other players but, for me, as a performance he’s been really, really top. [Jack] Grealish, before his injuries, was being really, really good. I think Bamford from Leeds is also scoring a lot of goals, 14 I think this season already [now 15 in the Premier League], which is really good.

“I think it’s difficult to choose one. I will be here for a lot of time doing names, names, names. It’s better I stop or I will forget players and I don’t want to do that,” Bruno added ahead of Manchester United's Premier League encounter against Leicester City.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes among the favorites for Premier League Player of the Season award

Great work boys! We never give up! Bouncing back the United way 💪 pic.twitter.com/FMbmheGHEA — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 9, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has had a stellar Premier League season for Manchester United so far. He has scored 17 league goals to be joint-third on the list of top-scorers in the league this season. The Manchester United star also has 11 assists to his name, only second to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

With 28 goal contributions and counting, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is among the favorites for the Premier League Player of the Season award.