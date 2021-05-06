Bruno Fernandes names the 2 Manchester United teammates who would be impossible to replace

Bruno Fernandes has named Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba as the two players that Manchester United cannot afford to lose.

Manchester United have a big decision to make as Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba head towards the end of their contracts. Both players are waiting for an extension offer, and it is believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjær is keen on keeping them at the club as well.

🔋 @B_Fernandes8 is showing no signs of slowing down as we tackle our busiest run-in for 30 years...#MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 6, 2021

Bruno Fernandes was talking to the media ahead of Manchester United's Europa League semi-final against AS Roma tonight when he was asked about the future of Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils midfielder was quoted as saying on Manchester United's official website:

"Quality players always bring quality to the team. We all know what Paul and Edi can do for the team. We all know what they have. People can have doubts on them sometimes, but we as a team never have. We know what they can bring to us. The most important is that everyone knows, it doesn't matter your place, everyone has something to say. The most important thing is the improvement of the team in the last few months and we still have a lot to improve."

He added:

"They are really important for us and the qualities they have – it is difficult to find on the market for a good price. I think everyone knows that the team is growing with their help, and it's important for us to keep our best players and keep improving as a team."

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final

Manchester United managed to overcome a 2-1 deficit in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against AS Roma to win 6-2 at home.

The Red Devils now need to ensure they do not concede four goals tonight to make it to the final. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have been in excellent form and are the current favorites to win the Europa League.

Arsenal are trailing Villarreal 2-1 in the second semi-final after the Spanish giants won their home game last week.