Bruno Fernandes names Cristiano Ronaldo and on-loan star as former or current Manchester United players he'd let take a penalty instead of him

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has named Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford as the two players he'd choose to take a penalty kick if he couldn't take it. The Portuguese midfielder boasts an impressive penalty record across competitions, converting 59 out of 65 spot-kicks - a success rate of 90.67%.

Bruno Fernandes joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2020 from Sporting CP for a transfer fee of €65 million. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the senior players and was handed the captain's armband in 2023. In 277 games across competitionsf for the club, he has scored 95 goals and created 81 more.

However, he is part of the United side that is struggling this season despite a shift in management. The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League table with 37 points in 29 games. Despite Manchester United's woes, the Portuguese superstar has amassed 16 goals and 15 assists in 44 games across competitions.

In a recent interview with Manchester United, Fernandes was asked to name players he would trust with a spot-kick if he were not allowed to take it. He chose compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo and former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford.

"I think you had many [good penalty takers] in this club. There were good penalty takers. Obviously, as I said, Cristiano [Ronaldo], in decisive moments is very cold. And he's someone that is very well prepared mentally to take penalties in decisive moments," he said.

The UEFA Nations League winner also picked Rashford and explained how his technique has changed over the years.

"Marcus [Rashford] is also, since he changed his technique because before I came to the club, I had never seen Marcus taking the penalties he's obviously taking now. And obviously he changed the way he takes his penalties as he waits for the goalkeeper much longer.

"And before I came to the club, I saw that he was going with a much quicker run up to the goalkeeper without having like a side and just shooting there. And since he changed, he has a very, very high rate success. So, I think he's also someone that you could put it into the mix," he explained.

Bruno Fernandes concluded:

"Obviously, knowing that Cristiano has been many more and more times in that decisive moments and he is more prepared for that. But I have to think that Marcus is also a very good penalty taker."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have both boasted stellar careers at Manchester United. While Rashford is on loan at Aston Villa, Cristiano Ronaldo has left Europe and is filling stadiums in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr.

When Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes picked Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his five greatest athletes of all time

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Source: Getty

In a 2024 interview with Pro Direct Soccer, Bruno Fernandes was asked to name the greatest athlete of all time. The Portuguese superstar didn't stick to football but named juggernauts from many different sports. However, the first athlete he picked on his roster was Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester United midfielder said:

"The greatest athlete in the world? That's difficult. Obviously, in Portugal, we have Cristiano. Then you end up having Michael Jordan. Then you go to many other things, Michael Phelps could be one, Tiger Woods could be another one. Federer could be another one."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have played together for both club and country. In all, they have played 110 matches and have recorded nine joint goal contributions. Among them, six goals by Cristiano Ronaldo have been assisted by Fernandes. Meanwhile, the former has returned the favor thrice.

