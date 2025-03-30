Bruno Fernandes' old demands to Manchester United come to light amid Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid's interest in Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has seen his old demands to the Red Devils resurface. Los Blancos are reportedly preparing a £90 million swoop deal to sign Fernandes, who is firmly back in the spotlight with his performances.

The Spanish heavyweights have been closely monitoring the Portuguese playmaker with scouts throughout the season. They view him as a possible long-term successor for Luka Modric, who will turn 40 years old soon.

The transfer speculation has also led to a re-examination of Fernandes’ contract demands last summer. He notably signed a new deal that runs until 2027, with an option to extend it by another year. It had been made clear at the time that his staying at Old Trafford was dependent on a commitment from United to a rebuild.

He said in August 2024 (via Mirror):

"The club knew that I want to compete with the best teams. They knew that we needed to improve the team. And I think that we’re doing that.

"I said to them: ‘I don’t need you to promise me that we’re going to win the league,’ because no one can promise that. But at least that we will have a team to compete and be competitive throughout the season, to try to achieve silverware and to compete at the highest levels."

He continued, speaking about Manchester United's moves in the transfer market last summer:

"I think the club is doing that. It's trying to bring people in to get more players with quality in the team; to get more competitive, [so everyone is] fighting for your place."

With Real Madrid now hovering, United’s capacity to match those ambitions at the very highest level may once more be scrutinized. Bruno Fernandes has been a key man in a struggling team, already amassing 16 goals and as many assists this season.

The 30-year-old keeps producing at a high level despite the team sitting in mid-table. It proves why Real Madrid have been reportedly eager to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United co-owner insists the club will not be forced into selling players amid Real Madrid interest

Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently made it clear he will not be selling players as Manchester United look to revamp the squad this summer amid financial constraints.

The Red Devils’ ambitious outlay ahead of the campaign has not paid immediate dividends. The disappointing season has piled pressure on new head coach Ruben Amorim to oversee a major overhaul.

Commenting earlier this month, the INEOS chief stressed that cost-cutting measures would not come from sales (via Mirror):

"No no. We won't be selling players because of the state we are in financially... The player decisions will all be focused on how we are going to improve performance. That's all."

Manchester United may not have plans to sell high-performing players. However, with Real Madrid interested in Bruno Fernandes, the club could potentially lose their captain for a favorable lump sum.

