Bruno Fernandes reportedly raged at Manchester United trio for their failure to acknowledge away fans after 2-0 Newcastle defeat

Manchester United's midfield ace Bruno Fernandes was reportedly unhappy with teammates Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Lisandro Martinez. The reason for his anger was the trio not going to applaud the away fans after the team's defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday, 2 April.

The Red Devils succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against the Magpies. Steven McClaren had to force the trio to applaud the club's fans after the clash at Tyneside, according to the Manchester Evening News. The report also said that Fernandes was enraged by the three players' behaviour.

United had a rather average outing against the Magpies. Goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson sealed the win for Eddie Howe's team.

Manchester United slipped to the fourth spot with the defeat as Newcastle took their third spot. Both teams currently have 50 points from 27 games.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to lack of attacking spark

Speaking to the media after the defeat against Newcastle United, Erik ten Hag claimed that Manchester United lacked the attacking creativity to win the match.

The Dutch manager said (via United's official website);

"I think our attacking game was not good enough. I don’t want to be focused on one person. It was about team performance. We didn’t break them down. In the first half, we had a trap on the right side with Antony and Diogo [Dalot] but on the left, we had almost nothing."

He added:

"That is the conclusion of the game. Today we didn’t create many chances and when we were there, we weren’t determined enough to score a goal. That’s the truth. The best chance was maybe for the equalizer for [Anthony] Martial, the deflected shot. But we didn’t create enough.”

United, though, don't have the time to moan at their defeat. Ten Hag's side are set for a quick turnaround as they take on Brentford on 5 March.

The Red Devils have only 11 games to go in the season. The team needs to hit their peak if they are to secure a top-four finish and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

