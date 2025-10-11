Bruno Fernandes reveals why he didn’t leave Manchester United and join Saudi Pro League like Cristiano Ronaldo despite transfer offer

Bruno Fernandes has revealed why he decided to stay at Manchester United despite receiving transfer offers from Saudi clubs. The Portuguese midfielder dismissed suggestions that he turned down a move to the Middle East because of the World Cup, insisting that United wanted him and that he wanted the same.

Amid United’s poor run of form, speculation was rife during the summer transfer window that Fernandes could follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and move to the Saudi Pro League. The midfielder had confirmed in June that he held talks with the Al-Hilal president about a potential move, but nothing materialized.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifying match against Ireland, Fernandes stated that he remains happy at Old Trafford. He said (via the Daily Mail):

“I didn't close the door on moving to Saudi Arabia because of the World Cup. That was never in my mind. I wanted to stay at Manchester United, and the club wanted me to stay. That's all there is to it.

“I like to enjoy the moment, and the most important thing for me now is representing the national team, because it's a source of enormous pride to be able to play tomorrow [Saturday], and I still don't know if I'll play, let alone if I'll leave Manchester United in a year. I'm happy where I am. Otherwise, I wouldn't have stayed, but it's something that doesn't affect me.”

Fernandes joined Manchester United from his native Sporting CP in 2020 for a reported fee of €65 million. Over his five years at the club, he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has seen his stock rise significantly.

“I adapt to the team game” – Bruno Fernandes on being played in deeper position by Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim

Bruno Fernandes has seen his position on the pitch changed by head coach Ruben Amorim several times this season. Naturally an attacking midfielder, he has been deployed in deeper roles in the current campaign. The Manchester United captain, however, appears to appreciate the benefits of playing in both positions. He told reporters:

"I like playing football, regardless of the position, I'll do my best. Everyone has favorite positions. In a space with a lot of quality, you have to adapt. I played these positions with [coach] Jorge Jesus at Sporting. When you see from the front, you can find more space, the risk is lower. When I play as a No. 10, the goal is to create plays, to finish. I adapt to the team game. The most important thing is to win, I want to play my best."

United are currently 10th in the Premier League table. They will next be in action against Liverpool after the international break.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More