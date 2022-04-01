"A pure watch to joy" - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes says Barcelona legend was his first idol in football

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was his hero growing up.

The Portuguese star was holding a Q&A on his Twitter account when he was asked which footballing legend he admired the most during his youth.

Fernandes responded:

"My first idol, probably like every kid at that time, was Ronaldinho, a pure watch to joy."

At times, the Manchester United number 18 has displayed similar traits to that of the Brazilian icon with dazzling feet and a real eye for goal.

The Portuguese midfielder joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for £56.7 million in the summer of 2020.

There were rumors linking him to Barcelona, and he could've followed in his idol's footsteps had he chosen Camp Nou.

However, Fernandes ended up at Old Trafford. He has been as important to Manchester United as Ronaldinho was to Barcelona during his time at the club.

Fernandes may not have tasted similar success yet, but he continues to be United's main man.

He most recently signed a new contract with the Red Devils, with just an announcement from the club awaiting United fans.

They will be hoping the Portuguese playmaker can help turn around the misfortunes at Old Trafford after experiencing a woeful campaign this year.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 @ManUtd 🖤 So happy to keep living this dream for more years So happy to keep living this dream for more years ♥️ @ManUtd 🖤 https://t.co/I62k64nBQD

Bruno Fernandes to play a similar role to Barcelona's Ronaldinho at Manchester United next season?

Fernandes is being tipped for a new role next season

With Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag heavily rumored to be taking over next season, Fernandes may be used in a different role than he has been so far.

The Telegraph deems Ten Hag the clear favorite to take over the club in the summer.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Can someone like Erik ten Hag elevate Bruno Fernandes game? Can someone like Erik ten Hag elevate Bruno Fernandes game? 🧐🇵🇹 Can someone like Erik ten Hag elevate Bruno Fernandes game? https://t.co/CoKhdCjIcd

There will be a need for the Portuguese midfielder to perhaps refine his game. He holds a similar profile to Ajax attacker Dusan Tadic, who has flourished under the Dutch coach.

Erik ten Hag used Tadic as a false 9 and found much success with the Serbian given the freedom to roam as a false striker.

Tadic commented on the role, saying (via TheFalse9):

“This is like a ‘fake striker, I move everywhere, with a little bit of a free role, and I am very happy. But most important is the team, to try to help, and this team can do everything."

Manchester United fans often find fault with Fernandes' decision-making when in possession of the ball, but below is an indicator that ten Hag can work with this:

No risk no reward. Read between the lines! Possession lost per 90 this season:- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 24.6- Kevin De Bruyne: 15.5- Andrew Robertson: 18.8- Dusan Tadic: 21.9- Bruno Fernandes: 18.8No risk no reward. Read between the lines!

During his time at the club, the former Sporting Lisbon captain has a remarkable goalscoring record from midfield.

The 27-year-old has 49 goals in 117 games as a Red Devil, alongside contributing 39 assists.

Fernandes' future at Old Trafford has been sorted and there is a possibility he could be a key player under potential new boss ten Hag.

