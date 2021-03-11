Bruno Fernandes stalls Manchester United contact negotiations till assurance of club's transfers plans

According to the Mirror, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has turned down a new contract offer till he is provided assurance of the English club's transfer plans and a desire to compete at the top.

Bruno Fernandes has been a standout performer for Manchester United since making a €55m move from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in January last year. He has scored 35 goals and registered 21 assists in 63 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Fernandes currently earns £100,000-a-week after signing a five-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester United in January 2020, with an option to extend by one year.

Bruno Fernandes is 'refusing to commit to a new £200k-a-week contract' at #mufc unless he is given assurances over the clubs transfer plans. [mail] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) March 10, 2021

Despite making the biggest impact at Manchester United since his arrival, Bruno Fernandes' wages are far below that of David de Gea (£375,000-a-week) and Paul Pogba (£290,000-a-week).

Manchester United are now looking to reward their Portuguese midfielder with a bumper contract and extend his stay at Old Trafford for another five years. Reports claim the Reds have been in negotiations with Bruno Fernandes over a new five-year contract worth £200,000-a-week.

However, Bruno Fernandes has now stalled putting pen to paper on the new deal, as he seeks to 'see' Manchester United's desire to compete for top honours by making some quality signings.

Bruno Fernandes has been a star performer for Manchester United this season. The Portuguese international has scored 16 goals and provided ten assists in 28 league appearances, helping the club ascend to second in the Premier League table.

Most recently, he inspired Manchester United to a 2-0 win over local rivals Manchester City, which ended their 21-game winning streak in all competitions.

The 26-year-old handed Manchester United a second-minute lead when he converted his spot-kick after Anthony Martial was brought down in the box by Gabriel Jesus.

While Fernandes has come under heavy criticism for his lack of goals from open play against the league's top sides, he has cast deaf ears on his critics. Speaking after the City win on the Official Manchester United website, Bruno Fernandes said:

"People will always complain about everything. Today it will still be 'Bruno never scores in big games.' They will put open play, no goals, it was a penalty (and say) it doesn't count! But for us, the most important thing is winning the game. It doesn't matter how you score; when the ball touches the net it's a goal. I will be happy, and it doesn't matter if it's me or another one scoring.”

With Manchester United hosting AC Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope Fernandes once again inspires his side to a win with another superb performance.