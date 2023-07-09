Bruno Fernandes takes cheeky dig at Manchester United as he sends emotional farewell message to David de Gea

Manchester United vice-captain Bruno Fernandes has taken a dig at the Red Devils while sending his farewell message to David de Gea. The Spanish custodian announced his exit from Old Trafford on Saturday, June 8 following a 12-year spell with the Red Devils.

De Gea's contract with Manchester United expired at the end of June with little prospect of a renewal. The Red Devils reportedly wanted to keep the Spaniard but were only willing to offer a much lower salary than his previous deal.

Bruno Fernandes, in his tribute for De Gea, did not hold back as he appeared to slam Manchester United for not treating the club veteran in the right manner. The Portugal international posted an emotional farewell message on Instagram and insisted that he deserved to leave the club with fans applauding and cheering. Fernandes wrote on his Instagram status:

"You know what I think about you and how much I will miss you bro. You deserved to say goodbye at the stadium with all the fans cheering you for all the beautiful memories. You made history at the club and your name will not be forgotten, and no one can take that away from you."

De Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011 while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge at the club. He has been a fantastic servant to the club during his 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

He has won eight trophies during his time with the Red Devils including the Premier League title in 2012-13. De Gea featured in the PFA Team of the Year five times and was also named Manchester United Players' Player of the Year on four occasions.

De Gea made a total of 545 appearance for the Red Devils and kept 190 clean sheets in the process. He kept 17 clean sheets in the league in the recently concluded campaign, winning the Golden Glove award.

The Red Devils are reportedly set to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement for the Spaniard.

Erik ten Hag makes feelings clear as David de Gea confirms Manchester United exit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on the departure of David de Gea. The Spanish shot-stopper has officially left the club after 12 years at Old Trafford.

Following De Gea's announcement regarding his exit, Ten Hag acknowledged his quality and contribution towards the club. The Dutchman also claimed that the Spaniard will be remembered as one of the best goalkeepers in the club's history. He said, as quoted by UtdDistrict:

“It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for #mufc. To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight. To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his teammates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.”

De Gea is now set to consider his options as a free agent while Manchester United look close to replace the Spaniard with Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana.

