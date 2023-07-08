Erik ten Hag makes feelings clear as David de Gea confirms Manchester United exit 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had his say on the departure of club veteran David de Gea. The Spanish shot-stopper has officially confirmed his exit from the club after 12 years at Old Trafford.

De Gea made his departure known via his social media handle, where he expressed his appreciation for the club, fans, and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper joined United in the summer of 2011 from Spanish club side Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee in the region of £18.9 million.

De Gea will go on to make well up to 545 appearances for the Red Devils during a period of 12 years at Old Trafford. He also won a total of eight trophies with United, as well as a host of individual awards.

Speaking about the goalkeeper's exit, Ten Hag was quick to acknowledge the quality and character of the Spanish shot-stopper during his time at United.

He went further to admit that De Gea will be remembered as one of the best goalkeepers in the club's history. In his words, as reported by UtdDistrict, he said:

“It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for #mufc. To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.”

He continued:

“To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his teammates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.”

De Gea leaves Manchester United as a free agent after his contract with the club expired last summer. It is expected that Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana could replace the Spaniard, following the United's interest in Onana.

How did David de Gea perform in his final season at Manchester United?

The 32-year-old shot-stopper has now brought an end to his time at United, with the 2022-23 football campaign now officially being his last season as a Red Devils player.

De Gea played a key part in Ten Hag's side last season, starting virtually every game available for Manchester United. He helped the Red Devils secure a League Cup title and UEFA Champions League qualification.

In total, De Gea made 58 appearances across all competitions for United last season. He also helped in keeping 25 clean sheets, with 17 coming in the Premier League.

