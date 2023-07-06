Manchester United edge closer to completing second summer signing for £45 million: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on making Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana their second summer signing.

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy reports that the Red Devils and Inter are in talks over a compromise for Onana. Erik ten Hag's side made an initial bid of £38.5 million (€45 million) for the Cameroonian shot-stopper.

However, the Nerazzurri value the 27-year-old at £51 million (€60 million). The two European heavyweights are now working on a compromise that could see them agree on a £45 million fee including £5 million in add-ons.

Sources close to Onana claim that a resolution between all parties is expected before he is due to report for pre-season training on July 13. The Inter goalkeeper is keen on moving to Manchester United and reuniting with Ten Hag.

The duo worked together previously at Ajax and it was at the Johan Cruyff Arena where Ten Hag developed Onana into a ball-playing goalkeeper. The Cameroonian impressed under the Dutch tactician's tutelage, keeping 58 clean sheets in 145 games.

However, Onana departed Ajax last summer as did Ten Hag to United, but his former goalkeeper headed to the San Siro on a free transfer. He kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions for the Nerazzurri this past season.

Onana looks set to replace David de Gea as Manchester United's No.1 after the Spaniard's contract expired on June 30. The club are still in talks with the 32-year-old but his spell at Old Trafford looks likely to have ended.

Manchester United are struggling to offload Harry Maguire due to his wages

Harry Maguire's wage increase is an issue for United.

Manchester United are keen to part with Harry Maguire this summer as their captain has fallen out of favor with Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician preferred the defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez throughout last season.

Maguire was limited to just eight starts in 16 league games. He has two years left on his contract but the Red Devils are prepared to offload him.

However, they are reportedly having difficulty doing so due to his wage increase following their UEFA Champions League qualification, per The Guardian. Ten Hag had a £120 million transfer budget heading into the summer.

Manchester United have already spent £55 million of that on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. They are also targeting Onana and a new center-forward meaning Maguire's departure could be key.

The English defender sat on £200,000 (per Salary Sport) before the wage increase after United finished third in the league. This is problematic for potential suitors who are unable to afford such wages.

