"Built different", "Better than Haaland" - Manchester City fans hail 'underrated' star's performance in 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade

Manchester City fans have applauded Julian Alvarez following yet another impressive showing from the Argentine in his side's 3-1 win against Red Star Belgrade.

Alvarez bagged a brace on the night taking his tally for the season to four goals and as many assists in eight games across competitions. The 23-year-old is shining and stepping out of Erling Haaland's shadow.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's first goal came in the 47th minute and it was an instinctive finish from the forward. He was played in on goal by Haaland before rounding Red Star goalkeeper Omri Glazer. The young attacker then poked home from a tight angle.

Alvarez's grabbed his and Manchester City's second in the 60th minute but it was poor goalkeeping from Glazer. He struck a free kick from the edge of the box which the shot-stopper should have claimed but allowed to float over him and into the back of the net.

Rodri rounded off the win with a clever finish in the 73rd minute after Osman Bukari had given Red Star a shock 45th-minute lead. However, all the plaudits have gone Alvarez's way following his impressive display.

The Argentine had five shots on target, won five of nine ground duels, and made seven key passes. He has started the season in scintillating fashion and is proving that Manchester City aren't solely reliant on Haaland for goals.

"Julian Alvarez is proving what we all knew was true. He’s better than Haaland."

"Alavarez showing the class of World Champions. They are built different."

"Julian Alvarez is very much underrated."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauded Alvarez's ability and character earlier this season

Julian Alvarez has shown his worth at Manchester City.

Alvarez has spent much of his short Manchester City career playing second fiddle to the irrepressible Haaland. The Argentine has bided his time but is now earning regular starts for the reigning European champions.

Guardiola acknowledged the fact that Alvarez was behind Haaland in the pecking order in August. However, he lavished praise on his work ethic (via Marca):

"When Erling doesn't play, we're going to play Julian. I'm almost sure. We are all impressed for his pace, for his sense of goal, for his work ethic."

The City boss continued by admitting he's been surprised by the talent that the Argentine attacker possesses:

"I knew him a little bit on TV and clips but I am surprised how good he is. He's so humble, always positive and every training session he gives everything. I like these type of players."

Haaland was surprisingly quiet against Red Star and has gone two games without a goal. This is a rarity for the Norweigan superstar who already has seven goals in eight games across competitions.

However, Alvarez is proving to be a worthy understudy to the prolific frontman and also a perfect partner. He is quickly becoming one of Manchester City's most important players.