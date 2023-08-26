Bukayo Saka commits rare mistake in 26-year-old record-breaking game for Arsenal

It was a day tinged with both triumph and tribulation for Arsenal star forward Bukayo Saka. The 21-year-old winger shattered a record that had stood for 26 years, outpacing Paul Merson's stretch of 82 back-to-back appearances by playing his 83rd consecutive match.

However, in a cruel twist of irony, Saka's mistake led to their opponents Fulham opening the scoring at the Emirates Stadium. The English attacking prodigy unintentionally set up Andreas Pereira for a one-on-one with Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, leading to an unexpected goal for the visiting side.

The day held historical significance for Saka, who at his tender age has become an irreplaceable cog in the Gunners' machinery. He has been a consistent figure on the field, having played every Premier League fixture over the past two seasons and the first three games of the current campaign.

Saka's run also covers every match in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, accentuating his status as perhaps the main attraction of Mikel Arteta's squad. His last absence from their starting lineup occurred in a Carabao Cup clash against Sunderland in December 2021. This comes as no surprise considering his meteoric rise in the past year.

During his previous season, the young forward showcased his prowess by netting 15 goals and setting up 11 more, though Arsenal missed clinching the Premier League title.

A rollercoaster match sees Arsenal and Fulham end level at the Emirates Stadium as Bukayo Saka scores penalty

In a game overflowing with drama and tactical twists, Fulham's Joao Palhinha's expert finish ensured a 2-2 deadlock with Arsenal at the Emirates. In a tension-charged evening, the match unfurled with Andreas Pereira capitalizing on a gaffe by Bukayo Saka to give Fulham an almost instantaneous lead.

Saka's misplaced offload to Pereira set the stage for the Fulham player to make his mark. He managed to catch Aaron Ramsdale off his guard, and the ball nestled in the bottom-left corner of the net, as Arsenal's keeper found himself stumbling.

Arsenal, however, came back roaring in the second half. Following a foul on Fabio Vieira in the penalty box, Bukayo Saka shouldered the responsibility of taking the spot-kick. He confidently slotted his left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner, restoring parity for the Gunners.

The story took another turn when Eddie Nketiah got his name on the scoresheet, converting a cross from Vieira to place the Gunners ahead. To add to Fulham's woes, Calvin Bassey was sent off after accruing two yellow cards. However, the Cottagers were not ready to go down without a fight.

In a last-ditch effort, Fulham clawed their way back into the game. Harrison Reed's impeccable delivery from a corner found Palhinha, who drove the ball first-time past a helpless Ramsdale. The shot veered into the bottom-left corner, and Fulham latched onto a draw to end the game.