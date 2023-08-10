Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz react on social media as Arsenal star leaves club to join PL rivals

Arsenal forwards Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, as well as some of their teammates, have reacted to the news of Matt Turner exiting the Emirates.

The Gunners opted to sell back-up goalkeeper Turner earlier this week, with the player joining fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest for around £10 million. He has signed a four-year deal with the Tricky Trees.

Turner took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 9) to post a farewell message once his departure from Arsenal was confirmed. The post contained images of him and his teammates holding the 2023 FA Community Shield, which the team won by beating Manchester City on penalties at Wembley on Sunday (August 6).

"What a time! Thank you for the memories, Gooners. I genuinely gave my all every single day to try to push and help the club as much as I could, I hope the fans always felt that. My family will forever feel at home in North London, Easton even seemingly fell in love with the sport!," he wrote.

"We accomplished so many things and made so many lifelong friendships at Arsenal. That being said, it’s time for a new challenge in my career and for our family life. I’m so excited for what’s to come! See you on the other side my Dawgs 😉"

Saka left a comment on the post:

"All the best Matty boy ! 🙏🏿❤️"

Havertz, who signed for the Gunners only this summer, wrote:

"All the best bro 🙏🏼👊🏼"

Aaron Ramsdale, who was the team's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Turner, wrote:

"Gonna miss you big guy! ❤️"

Centre-back William Saliba commented:

"TOP man good luck for you new adventure 🙏🏽"

Fellow central defender Gabriel Magalhaes commented:

"All the best Bro ❤️"

A screenshot of the comments on Matt Turner's latest Instagram post.

Matt Turner barely featured for Arsenal after joining last summer

Matt Turner joined Arsenal from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution in the summer of 2022 for around £5 million. He replaced Bernd Leno, who moved to Fulham, while Aaron Ramsdale became the Gunners' No. 1.

That meant that Turner didn't feature much for Mikel Arteta's side, making just seven appearances in which he conceded four goals and kept four clean sheets. Five of them were in the UEFA Europa League, while the other two were in the FA Cup.

Arsenal are already close to signing a replacement for the American, having approached Brentford for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya. According to Sky Sports, Raya is set to move to the Emirates on a season-long loan deal for £3 million with an option to buy him for £27 million next summer.

He will join Arsenal after four years with the Bees during which he kept 54 clean sheets and let in 162 goals in 161 appearances. Raya has also won two caps for Spain.