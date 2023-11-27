Bukayo Saka reveals what Arsenal players said in dressing room after Man City's 1-1 draw against Liverpool

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka recently revealed the motivational boost his team received following Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday, November 25.

The Premier League clash between the Reds and the Cityzens marked the return of the November international break. At the Etihad Stadium, Erling Haaland scored the opener in the 27th minute. City looked poised to keep all three points until a late equalizer from Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 80th minute. This forced both sides to share the spoils, snagging a point each.

In London, Arsenal were able to ascend to the top of the Premier League table, overtaking both City and Liverpool thanks to a last-minute victory at Brentford. It was Kai Havertz's 89th-minute header that guided the Gunners to the all-important win.

Bukayo Saka highlighted how the Reds' draw against City in the earlier game helped with their motivation in the dressing room. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Yeah, and what a game by the way. I watched that game, really high quality, and of course, the draw was a good result for us. All of us knew, the boys said it in the team talk, this was a chance to go top of the league and we took that. So we’re happy."

Looking ahead, Arsenal are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League next on December 2. Still part of the title race, Jurgen Klopp's Reds and Pep Guardiola's City have upcoming games against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta advocates for Tomiyasu to continue at club amid transfer rumours

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has recently expressed his desire for defender Takehiro Tomiyasu to remain at the club. This comes amidst transfer speculations regarding a move for the Japanese international, according to Sky Sports (via Daily Post).

Bundesliga heavyweight Bayern Munich are said to be making efforts to sign the fullback in the January window. His versatility and impressive performances are said to have garnered the attention of the Bavarians.

However, during the pre-match press conference against Brentford, Arteta revealed that he wanted Tomiyasu to stay at the club (via Daily Post):

“I really want him to stay. I value the player a lot. He is loved and respected by everybody at the club. He is at the level we need to make an impact on the team. He is going to be with us.”

Tomiyasu has featured in 11 Premier League games this season, starting only four times. He has also played four Champions League games this season.