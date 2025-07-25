Bukayo Saka’s reaction spotted after fan asks William Saliba to sign new Arsenal contract amid Real Madrid interest

Bukayo Saka was recently left amused after an Arsenal fan urged William Saliba to sign a new deal amid interest from Real Madrid. The French defender has been outstanding for the Gunners in recent times and has apparently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have already improved their defense by signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer. However, with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger in the final phase of their careers, further additons to the backline are likely.

The LaLiga giants are long-term admirers of William Saliba and recent reports have suggested that the Frenchman is back on their agenda. The 24-year-old's contract expires in 2027, and Arsenal are apparently locked in talks for an extension.

However, it is believed that William Saliba is yet to sign a new deal, adding to speculation regarding his future. The Gunners are currently on their pre-season tour of Asia, and face Newcastle United on Sunday, July 27, in Singapore's National Stadium.

Arsenal players were out enjoying their day in Singapore, when one supporter took matters into his own hands, sending a clear message. He said:

“Saliba, sign the contract, sign the contract!”

Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson broke into a laugh at the incident. Interestingly, Saka is yet to sign a new deal as well, but Arsenal are relaxed about the situation.

Have Arsenal received a boost in their efforts to sign Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes?

Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano added that the player's entourage are locked in talks with Los Blancos.

“At the moment, nothing is happening today, or at the moment, for Rodrygo. Why? Because the player is on holiday and his agents are talking to Real Madrid. They already had a meeting last week to just present their own position. In that meeting, from what I heard, Real Madrid confirmed they are open to letting Rodrygo go,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Now it is Rodrygo together with his agents who has to decide what he wants to do. Stay at Real Madrid and compete for a spot or leave and explore all the options. There are options in the Premier League, there are options in other countries, including PSG. So there are several options.”

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing Rodrygo with interest.

