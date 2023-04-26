Bukayo Saka sells Arsenal teammate and starts Erling Haaland in FPL ahead of huge gameweek involving Premier League title decider: Reports

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka sold teammate Gabriel Martinelli and added Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to his FPL team, Shayoo, ahead of gameweek 33. He also left Oleksandr Zinchenko on the bench.

Saka has picked an interesting team as Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga is in goal. Brighton & Hove Albion's Pervis Estupinan, Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate are the three defenders.

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Saka himself are in midfield.

Haaland, West Ham United's Ollie Watkins, and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak are the three attackers.

Considering Martinelli's form this season, Saka's decision to transfer him out comes as a surprise. The Brazilian youngster has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games so far this season.

Arsenal are set to take on Manchester City in a massive Premier League clash at the Etihad later tonight, which is one of FPL's gameweek 33 fixtures. The Gunners currently have 75 points from 32 games and hold a five point lead over Manchester City, having played two games more than the Cityzens.

"When you look at the numbers, there is no comparison with anybody else" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been the Premier League's standout star so far this season. The Norwegian attacker has scored 32 goals and provided five assists in 28 league matches.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke highly of the 22-year-old striker, who has scored 48 goals and provided six assists in 42 matches across competitions.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Gunners' clash against the Cityzens, Arteta said (via Times Live):

“When you look at the numbers, there is no comparison with anybody else. He is able to produce that as well because the set-up is done in the right way for him. Even with him they have the capacity to play in a different way.”

The former Borussia Dortmund star is expected to play a pivotal role in the match at the Etihad later tonight. The match has been billed as a Premier League title-decider as there are only a few games to go in the season.

