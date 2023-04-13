Bukayo Saka sends defiant message to Arsenal squad as Premier League title race with Manchester City heats up

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has declared that the Gunners are still in control of their Premier League title race with Manchester City.

Second-placed Manchester City bagged an emphatic 4-1 win over Southampton on Saturday (8 April). The following day, Liverpool held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at Anfield, which allowed Manchester City to bring the deficit down to six points. Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand over Mikel Arteta’s men.

This means that Manchester City would win the Premier League title if they win their remaining nine matches. Saka, however, insisted that the ball was still very much in the Gunners’ court. Speaking to the club’s official website, Saka said:

“As players, we really want to do this. We know that everything is in our hands and we just have to keep going game by game.

“If we win these last eight games and get some good results, the title can be ours, so we just have to stay focused. It’s a long season and we have to be consistent all the way through, so that’s what we’ll try to do.”

The Englishman continued:

“I wouldn’t say [the Man City game] is the final, but maybe the semi-final because it’s massive, and so important as both teams are fighting at the top. It’s really close so it’ll be a massive game.”

Arsenal will travel to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium for a potential title-deciding clash on April 26. Alarmingly, the Emirates outfit have not won at the Etihad in over eight years, across competitions. Their last win (2-0) win over City came in the Premier League on 18 January 2015.

Laura Woods does not believe losing Premier League title to Manchester City would make Arsenal a failure

Gunners fan and talkSPORT host Laura Woods has presented an interesting take on this year’s title race.

She claimed that while winning the league title would be a dream come true, finishing second would not be the end of the world.

Woods insisted that success was relative and reminded everyone how no one expected the London club to go toe-to-toe with City. On talkSPORT, she said:

“Of course I will be disappointed [if the Gunners lose], massively disappointed, but they were supposed to fail every minute, after the first few games, and at Christmas.

“Come the New Year, Arsenal were supposed to fall away and they haven’t. They have proved everyone wrong. I don’t like these kind of binary arguments about if you win the league or if is a failure.”

She added:

“I think there is so much more you can celebrate in football, so for me, no.

“If you’re asking me as an Arsenal fan, do I remember the 2022/23 season, I will say yes, it was amazing.”

It has been 19 years since the Gunners’ last Premier League win. They won the Premier League title without tasting a single defeat (26 wins, 12 draws) in the 2003-04 season, rightfully winning the only Golden Premier League crown in history.

