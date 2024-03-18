"Bullsh**" - Alan Shearer rubbishes Micah Richards' penalty theory involving Chelsea stars Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer

Alan Shearer has rubbished former Manchester City defender Micah Richards' penalty theory involving Chelsea stars Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer. The Premier League icon believes Sterling was wrong to take the penalty kick from Palmer and refused to welcome Richards' theory that the Englishman took it to regain confidence.

Recall that Chelsea were awarded a penalty kick just before the half-hour mark during their clash with Leicester City in the FA Cup yesterday (March 17). Raheem Sterling quickly stepped up and hijacked the task from designated taker Cole Palmer.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the winger delivered a poor effort that couldn't find the back of the net. His action angered many, including Alan Shearer, who held nothing back while lashing out at him after the incident.

"What on earth is going on there? Seriously, I was getting angry and I didn't really care. I was thinking 'Why on earth is he taking the ball off Palmer?' Palmer's scored five out of five," he told The Rest Is Football podcast.

"He's been the best player for Chelsea, he looks confident when he's taking them. Why would you even contemplate taking it off him? Why would you put yourself forward when you have a record like that?"

Richards tried to defend Raheem Sterling's act by alleging that the Chelsea forward took the spot kick to boost his confidence.

"It's confidence," he said. Cole Palmer's flying, but sometimes a striker in form would give it to a player who is suffering a little bit in confidence. Just to get his confidence back. No disrespect, it was Leicester at home."

However, Shearer wasn't having any of it. The Newcastle United icon stood by his words and labeled Richards' theory bullsh*t.

"What do you mean it's confidence? Bulls***. It's the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, man," he said. "Forget about who you're playing or who you want to be nice to and all that s***. Give the penalty to the penalty taker."

"Forget about all that being nice s***, 'I want to get my confidence up' and all that. He's not on the pens. Cole Palmer's on the pens and he's been successful at them, five out of five. Get off, I'm taking it, simple," added the Englishman.

Expand Tweet

Despite Sterling's miss, the Blues ended up winning the game by a 4-2 scoreline at Stamford Bridge, Palmer finding the back of the net alongside Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke.

Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final opponents revealed

The draw for the FA Cup semifinals this season took place yesterday and Chelsea have learned who they'll lock horns with for a spot in the final. They've been drawn against defending champions Manchester City in what promises to be an interesting clash.

The two clubs are scheduled to meet at the Wembley Stadium on April 20 to decide who secures one of the final spots. The second spot will be contested between Coventry City and Manchester United who secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the quarter-finals yesterday.

Chelsea will next be in action when they take on Burnley in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on March 30.