"Bullying of the worst kind" - Ex-Manchester United attacker launches astonishing attack on Liverpool superstar 

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has accused Liverpool star Andrew Robertson of bullying linesman Constantine Hatzidakis. He believes that the Scotsman knew what he was doing and that confronting officials should be banned.

Hatzidakis was seen swinging his elbow towards Robertson during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield. The official did not get punished after the FA completed its review.

Crooks has now taken the chance to take shots at the Liverpool defender and claimed that the Scotsman was bullying the linesman. He wrote in his BBC article:

"It would seem the controversy surrounding the encounter between Liverpool and Arsenal that finished 2-2 has finally been brought to an end. The incident involving the assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Andy Robertson was resolved after a Football Association inquiry found the assistant referee had no case to answer. And I should think so."

He added:

"The incredulity on Robertson's face having received the reflex reaction from the referee's assistant. The defender had after all come at such a pace to confront the official, it was perfectly natural for the startled Hatzidakis to raise his elbow as a defensive mechanism. The way Robertson then turned to his team-mates in astonishment to complain that he had just been 'deliberately' elbowed was bordering on pathetic."

Crooks continued:

"Robertson knew exactly what he was doing and who he was doing it to. This was bullying of the worst kind and it has to stop. Players confronting officials should have been outlawed years ago, and they only have themselves to blame. Referees' failure to use their cards in their defence has only served to make matters worse. Of course officials shouldn't raise their arms against a player and wouldn't in normal circumstances, but this was not a normal circumstance. This issue should have been about Robertson, who had no business intimidating the assistant referee in the first place."

What next for Liverpool this season?

Liverpool are out of all the cup competitions and are struggling in the league. They are eighth in the table - 12 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United - with a game in hand.

The Reds take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night and will be hoping to close the game down to nine points to give themselves a chance fo battling for the top four in the final eight games.

