Bundesliga club set to begin talks with Manchester United to sign 24-year-old star on a loan deal: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are keen on securing another loan deal for Jadon Sancho and are set to begin discussions with Manchester United. According to German outlet Bild, the talks are set to begin after Dortmund play in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1.

The report claims that the player was disappointed with not being selected for the Euros. However, the club are happy about the situation as it helps with their negotiations.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for a massive fee of £73 million. However, he failed to live up to expectations, bagging just 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for the Red Devils. Further, a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the season meant he was frozen out from the squad.

He went back to Dortmund on a loan deal for the second half of the campaign. He has bagged three goals and three assists in 23 games, with the German giants keen on keeping the winger beyond the 2023-24 season.

While they prefer a permanent deal, United's high €65 million price tag means Dortmund are looking at a loan move instead.

Manchester United join Chelsea in race to sign manager: Reports

McKenna has had an impressive stint at Ipswich Town.

Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to sign Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. According to Football Insider, the two clubs are keen on bringing the 38-year-old to their dugouts.

This comes after the Blues made a shocking move earlier this week, with Mauricio Pochettino set to leave the club after just one season in charge. After a difficult start that saw the side in 12th place after the first half of the season, they finished it strong, winning five games on the trot to finish sixth. With his departure, Chelsea are looking to bring in a young manager, with McKenna among the targets.

Manchester United, meanwhile, may also look to make a change after a difficult season under Erik ten Hag, finishing in their lowest-ever position. An eighth-placed finish along with poor outings in Europe means Sir Jim Ratcliffe's group could relieve the Dutchman of his duties after just two years at Old Trafford.

McKenna has impressed for the Tractor Boys since taking charge in December 2021. He has brought them to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions after a season in the Championship where they finished second.