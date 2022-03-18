Bundesliga club slap €150 million price-tag on Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United linked midfielder: Reports

Barcelona, Manchester United, and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz. The teenager has developed into one of the brightest young prospects in the Bundesliga.

According to Calciomercato, Bayer Leverkusen are reluctant to sell Wirtz but could be persuaded to part ways with him if a potential suitor matches their €150 million valuation of the German.

Bayer Leverkusen signed Florian Wirtz from FC Koln in January 2020. The youngster produced a number of impressive performances for Leverkusen's youth teams before being promoted to the club's senior squad.

He became a regular starter for Leverkusen after the departure of Kai Havertz, who left the club to join Chelsea for £72 million in the summer of 2020. The teenager has scored 10 goals and provided 14 assists in 31 appearances in all competitions this season. His performances have caught the attention of Barcelona, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Barcelona are going through a rebuild under Xavi Hernandez. The Spaniard has turned things around at Camp Nou since taking over the reigns at the club midway through the first half of the season. The Catalan giants currently sit in third place in the La Liga table and have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Barcelona are likely to back Xavi financially during the summer transfer window. Florian Wirtz has emerged as a potential transfer target for the club. But his €150 million price tag could prove to be a major obstacle for the Catalan club due to their dire financial situation.

Manchester United are preparing themselves for the departure of Paul Pogba this summer. The Frenchman's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected multiple contract extension offers from the club.

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek joined Everton on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window. The former Ajax star is expected to secure a permanent move away from Old Trafford this summer. Manchester United are therefore likely to attempt to sign a top-quality attacking midfielder.

Chelsea are also believed to be interested in signing Florian Wirtz. The west London club's off-field issues could, however, affect their pursuit of the German midfielder. The Blues' Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been imposed with multiple economic sanctions by the UK government.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/10092… Manchester United are leading the race for wonderkid Florian Wirtz #MUFC Manchester United are leading the race for wonderkid Florian Wirtz #MUFC talksport.com/football/10092…

Florian Wirtz could reject Barcelona, Manchester United, and Chelsea's advances this summer

FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Florian Wirtz could reject the advances of Barcelona, Manchester United, and Chelsea this summer. The youngster has made just 78 senior appearances in his career, and is therefore unlikely to be ready to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs at the moment.

Furthermore, Wirtz tore his ACL last weekend, and is therefore set to spend a lengthy period on the sidelines. The German is likely to stay at Bayer Leverkusen this summer and continue his development with the Bundesliga giants next season.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Official: Barcelona target Florian Wirtz has torn his ACL. He will miss the remainder of the season and will be out for many more months. Get well soon! Official: Barcelona target Florian Wirtz has torn his ACL. He will miss the remainder of the season and will be out for many more months. Get well soon! ❗️Official: Barcelona target Florian Wirtz has torn his ACL. He will miss the remainder of the season and will be out for many more months. Get well soon! https://t.co/Spr5GKXftq

Wirtz's contract with Bayer Leverkusen is set to expire in 2024. The 18-year-old could be available for a bargain price next summer as he will have just 12 months remaining on his contract with Leverkusen.

Edited by Diptanil Roy