Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich plot big-money bid for Liverpool star next summer: Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly plotting a massive bid for Liverpool star Cody Gakpo in the summer. According to reports from Fichajes.net, the Dutchman is a top transfer target for the Bavarians.

Ad

After an impressive outing for the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Gakpo joined the Reds from boyhood side PSV for a reported €42 million fee in January 2023. Although he has been at the club for over two years, he has never consistently been able to nail down a spot in the starting lineup.

With 16 goals and six assists in 40 appearances, the 2024-25 campaign has been the best of the 25-year-old's Liverpool tenure. His consistent performances have drawn the attention of Bayern Munich, who are eager to add to their attacking stocks.

Ad

Trending

It is believed that the record German champions are willing to table a bid in the range of €90 million to acquire Gakpo's services. Their administration is seemingly impressed by his lethal finishing, game awareness, and positional versatility in attack.

While Bayern's attack is spearheaded by Harry Kane, who is widely considered to be one of the best strikers in world football, a move for a forward is the need of the hour. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry's contracts expire in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and Kingsley Coman is expected to move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Ad

A move for Gakpo, however, would hinge on Darwin Nunez's future at Liverpool. If the Uruguayan, who is highly rumoured with a departure from Anfield, does leave the club in the summer, Bayern's chances of signing Gakpo would drop drastically.

Liverpool set to go head-to-head with Arsenal for £25m-rated Serie A star - Reports

According to reports from Italian outlet Messaggero Veneto, Liverpool are set for a transfer tussle with fellow Premier League giants Arsenal for Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca.

Ad

A towering 6'7" frontman, the 24-year-old racked up nine goals and four assists in 39 games during his loan spell at Udinese in the 2023-24 campaign. He made a permanent move to the Stadio Friuli at the start of the 2024-25 season and has bagged 12 goals and two assists in 31 games across all competitions.

With Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota linked with moves away from Anfield in the summer, the Reds are desperate for attacking reinforcements. On the other hand, Arsenal are yearning for a proper number nine after long-term injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus exposed their lack of offensive depth.

The report claims that a bid for Lucca worth around £25 million plus bonuses could be accepted by Udinese. It also mentions that Arsenal and Liverpool are not the only clubs chasing him, with Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid also in the race for his signature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback