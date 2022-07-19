"Bundesliga is at a lower level than the Premier League and La Liga" - Aguero suggests Lewandowski will have to prove his worth at Barcelona 

Former Barcelona and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has issued a warning to the Catalan giants' new signing Robert Lewandowski. The Argentine has suggested that the Polish striker will need to replicate his performances for Bayern Munich at Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old scored 344 goals in 375 appearances for Bayern Munich and helped the club win eight consecutive Bundesligas, three DFB Pokal, and a Champions League title.

Xavi Hernandez's side revealed that they have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over a transfer for Lewandowski. The striker is undergoing a medical and could be unveiled as a Barcelona player today as per RAC 1.

Aguero believes the 'Bundesliga is at a lower level than the Premier League and La Liga' and that Lewandowski will have to prove his worth at Camp Nou. The Argentine said as per Barca Universal:

"What Lewandowski did at Bayern will have to be shown at Barcelona. For me, the Bundesliga is at a lower level than the Premier League and La Liga. But even so, the German league is strong."

Barcelona struggled during the first half of last season as they failed to sign adequate replacements for Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. The club signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January. The duo, along with a rejuvenated Ousmane Dembele, were able to lead Xavi's side to a second-place finish in La Liga.

The Spanish giants have extended Dembele's contract and have also added Brazilian winger Raphinha to their ranks this summer. The acquisition of a world-class striker like Robert Lewandowski is likely to make the club the favorites to win the Champions League and La Liga next season.

Barcelona could look to sign another defender before the close of the transfer window

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

Barcelona could look to sign an experienced defender before the end of the summer transfer window. Gerard Pique has entered the twilight stages of his career and Dani Alves left the club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants are readying a bid for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The 32-year-old has made over 470 appearances for the Blues in all competitions. He has helped them win two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, an EFL Cup, two Europa Leagues, and a Champions League title.

The Spaniard's experience and ability to play as a centre-back and right-back could make him the ideal signing for Xavi Hernandez's side. Azpilicueta has just one year left on his contract with the Blues and is reportedly reluctant to extend his deal.

