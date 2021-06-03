Bundesliga star prefers move to Manchester United over Chelsea - Reports

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho reportedly favors a move to Manchester United over Chelsea. The England international has a gentleman's agreement with Borussia Dortmund over a move away from the club this summer and has therefore been linked with a move to Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have the edge over Chelsea in the race for the signature of Jadon Sancho as the player prefers to join the Red Devils.

Jadon Sancho has been a top transfer target for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since last summer. The Red Devils had reportedly agreed on personal terms with the winger but refused to match Dortmund's £108 million valuation of the Manchester City youth product.

Jadon Sancho was believed to be disappointed that his move to Manchester United failed to materialize last summer, and therefore endured a poor start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Sancho, however, refound his form after the turn of the year and finished the season with eight goals in twelve assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

Manchester United are ready to resume their pursuit of Sancho. The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League this season and believe the signing of Sancho will make them title contenders next season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in the Borussia Dortmund star. Chelsea, however, have a number of wingers and attacking midfielders in their squad, and could therefore cool their interest in the 21-year-old.

Manchester United will look to complete a deal for Sancho before the start of Euro 2020

Jadon Sancho looks set to play a key role for Gareth Southgate's England side at the 2020 European Championships this summer.

Manchester United will be keen to complete the signing of the Borussia Dortmund star before the commencement of the tournament in order to rule out the chance of Jadon Sancho's market value increasing if he impresses whilst playing for England at the Euros.

Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sell Jadon Sancho this summer if they receive the right offers. The Bundesliga giants are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of £77 million for the winger.

