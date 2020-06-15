Links to Real Madrid were only rumours, claims Bundesliga star

Real Madrid was in the market for Lukasz Piszczek a few years ago and the Polish defender has given his take on the rumours.

Real Madrid went on to sign Dani Carvajal instead and the side has been immensely successful in Europe under Zinedine Zidane.

In an interview with German magazine 'Kicker', Borussia Dortmund full-back Lukasz Piszczek reveals details about his rumoured departure to Real Madrid and claims that most of the stories surrounding the transfer were perpetrated by the media.

Piszczek has been an integral part of Borussia Dortmund's back-line for several years and his exploits under Jurgen Klopp made him a wanted man at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid was interested in Lukasz Piszczek's for several years and repeatedly went after the Polish defender's signature. Piszczek decided to commit his future to the Ruhr Valley side after much deliberation with his agent and his family.

Lukasz Piszczek has been a leader in the Borussia Dortmund dressing room

Lukasz Piszczek has always been a loyal servant to Borussia Dortmund despite several links to Real Madrid over the years. Under Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid was looking for a replacement for Alvaro Arbeloa at right-back and earmarked Borussia Dortmund's defender as a potential option.

Lukasz Piszczek was rumoured to be considering a move to Real Madrid for several seasons before Real Madrid found an able Bundesliga prospect in Dani Carvajal to take up the responsibility.

The Polish defender reveals that no direct contact ever existed between the player and Real Madrid and that his agent was in charge of studying the proposals sent by the Spanish giants.

"Every year they told me that I was going to Real Madrid, but then nothing happened. There were proposals, my agent did not tell me about direct contacts, they were just rumours."

At the time, Borussia Dortmund was insistent on keeping Piszczek at the club and successfully managed to fend off interest from Real Madrid and several other European giants.

Lukasz Piszczek added that the German club made a genuine effort to ensure that the explosive right-back stayed in the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund is unfortunately infamous for losing talented players to bigger clubs with better financial muscle. Real Madrid, however, was unable to sway Piszczek's agent with a convincing offer.

"Perhaps Borussia Dortmund wanted to prevent me from leaving, so my agent did not even listen to Real Madrid and the other clubs."

In the 2012-13 Champions League season, Jurgen Klopp led Borussia Dortmund to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Real Madrid. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, and Lukasz Piszczek starred in the stunning victory and the Polish defender's performance convinced Real Madrid to place several bids for the full-back in the following transfer window.

Lukasz Piszczek was brilliant against Real Madrid in the 2012/13 Champions League season

Lukasz Piszczek put in an inspired performance against the likes of Angel di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire Borussia Dortmund to a famous victory over Real Madrid at the Signal Iduna Park.

Piszczek has spent over a decade in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and is intent on staying at the club. The Polish veteran is no longer a first-choice full-back at the club. The likes of Raphael Guerreiro and Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi are doing wonders in the side and Piszczek is more than happy to assume a leadership role in the squad.

"I can be angry on the pitch and react accordingly. But in the dressing room? No. You can also influence the team with a calm atmosphere."

Today, Lukasz Piszczek is widely considered as a loyal soldier at Borussia Dortmund and has stood by the club through thick and thin. One cannot help but wonder how different the Polish defender's career would have been if he had joined Real Madrid.

