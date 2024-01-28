Bundesliga star wants to join Barcelona but is negotiating with Real Madrid and Manchester City because Catalan side cannot afford him - Reports

Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz is willing to join Barcelona, but is currently negotiating with Real Madrid and Manchester City because the Catalans can't afford him, reports El Nacional.

Leverkusen have been the surprise package in the Bundesliga this season. They currently sit atop the table with 49 points (15 wins and four draws), having not lost a single game. They also topped their Europa League group with six wins out of six, as well as making the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal.

Wirtz is one of the brightest young talents to emerge from the Bundesliga of late. An attacking midfielder with an eye for a pass, silky feet and deft finishes, he has been crucial to Leverkusen's success this season. In 26 games across competitions, Wirtz has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists.

Barcelona have been in a dire financial situation for some time now. Financial mismanagement and administrative negligence have left the club in fiscal disarray, and they are once again trying to raise finances to make the signings to take them back to the top. They are trying to sell 49% of their entertainment venture, Barca Studios, for a reported fee of €200 million to bring stability back to the club.

The situation at Barcelona has become advantageous to Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, as they step up their attempts to sign the Bundesliga star in the summer.

Barcelona could offer Thomas Partey a way out of the Emirates - Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal's Thomas Partey in the summer, reports from Spain suggest. The Ghanaian has been plagued with recurring thigh, groin and hamstring injuries during his time with the Gunners.

Partey was a regular fixture in Arsenal's XI last season alongside Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith-Rowe. However, the arrival of Declan Rice, and Partey's recurring injuries, meant that he was pushed to the periphery.

Arsenal are also reportedly targeting Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, which would put Partey's future at the club in further jeopardy. The Ghanaian's contract runs till 2025, meaning that Arsenal will have to sell him this summer or risk letting him go on a free transfer.

The cash-strapped Catalans will likely not make a concrete offer unless Partey's asking price drops drastically. Partey himself is willing to stay at the Emirates, but with serious competition in Arsenal's midfield, he might be better off with a move.