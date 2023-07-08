"Burn his banner", "Ruined his Chelsea legacy" - Mason Mount's conversation with father after Manchester United move goes viral, fans react

Chelsea fans slammed Mason Mount on Twitter after a video of him acknowledging Manchester United as 'home' with his father went viral.

Mount joined Manchester United on July 5 for £60 million on a five-year deal. The England international will wear the iconic No.7 shirt for the Red Devils next season after it was vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo last November.

The former Chelsea attacking midfielder had been at Stamford Bridge since his days as a kid in 2005. He ascended through the academy before making his senior debut for the Blues in the summer of 2019.

Mason Mount scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea. The 24-year-old was named the club's Player of the Year twice and won three trophies for the club, including the 2021 UEFA Champions League.

Despite Mount's storied history with the Blues, a video of him talking to his father in the Red Devils' dressing room quickly went viral. His father said (via UtdPlug):

"Mason...this dressing room man....home mate, HOME. Who would have thought aye, when I bought you up here as little boy."

Mount replied:

"I know, special init."

The full exchange can be viewed below:

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Masons dad Tony: 'Mason...this dressing room man....home mate, HOME. Who would have thought aye, when I bought you up here as little boy' 🥺🥺



Mason: 'I know, special init' [rubs his dads shoulder]

Chelsea fans were furious after seeing this and they blasted Mount on Twitter. Some of their reactions can be read below:

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer “The boy who had a dream …” eh



Burn his banner. “The boy who had a dream …” eh Burn his banner. https://t.co/pVLPoufQcy

Prakash KC @frank_prakash8 @ChelsTransfer Never trust anyone. Thats what we learn from this Mount Saga. @ChelsTransfer Never trust anyone. Thats what we learn from this Mount Saga.

David short @Daveshort1907 @ChelsTransfer He did have a dream but that was to play for united @ChelsTransfer He did have a dream but that was to play for united

The Loyal Blue ⚡️🌟⚡️ @tradu81



Mason Mount could make his Manchester United debut in a pre-season friendly against Leeds United on Wednesday, July 12.

"It became clear I wasn't in Chelsea's plans" - Mason Mount blames Blues for Manchester United transfer

Mason Mount recently took a dig at his former club during his first interview with Manchester United. The midfielder explained how he was in the dark during his final months at Stamford Bridge, as well as shared his thoughts on playing for the Red Devils.

The England international had a frustrating 2022-23 campaign due to injury issues. He was only able to make 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Despite his contract ending next summer, there was no progress between both parties over a new deal. This sealed his decision to switch allegiances to Old Trafford. The 24-year-old explained his stance in an interview with MUTV (via TalkSPORT):

"Several months ago, it became clear I wasn't in Chelsea's plans going forward and once I knew United were involved, my decision was made up."

He also spoke about his excitement about playing for Manchester United:

"Massive club, huge iconic players that have played here and I wanted to be part of that from the beginning. Getting here early ready for pre-season to start was a main objective of mine as well."

