Burnley 0-5 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops as Gunners cut lead to top with big win | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal registered a thumping 5-0 win over Burnley to move to second place temporarily in the Premier League on Saturday, February 17.

Burnley named an unchanged lineup from their 3-1 loss to Liverpool. The Gunners did the same after enjoying a huge 6-0 win over West Ham United last week.

Arsenal began the game brightly, taking the lead in the fourth minute. A deflected pass found Martin Odegaard at the edge of the box and the Norwegian unleashed a superb strike to open the scoring.

The Gunners continued to apply pressure and it reaped rewards, with Leandro Trossard earning a penalty. Bukayo Saka stepped up and made no mistake from the spot, making it 2-0 in the 41st minute.

Mikel Arteta's side picked up where they left off, with Saka scoring his second to make it 3-0 in the 47th minute. He fired it into the back of the net with his right foot, adding to his brace from last week.

Trossard then got in on the act, finding the bottom corner in the 66th minute after a cross into the box eventually fell to him. Kai Havertz added a fifth and probably the best goal of all, with a splendid solo effort followed by a cool finish in the 78th minute to make it 5-0.

The win saw Arsenal jump over Manchester City and move to 55 points, two points off Liverpool at the top of the table. Guardiola's side have two games in hand, including a clash against Chelsea coming up.

Here are five hits and flops from Arsenal vs Burnley:

#5 Hit - Martin Odegaard

It was an impressive performance from the Norway international, instrumental in controlling the midfield in the side's big win. He bagged a goal and assist, finishing with two shots (two on target), three chances created and 13 passes into the final third.

#4 Flop - Gabriel Martinelli

On a day when Arsenal's attackers enjoyed a great day out, the Brazilian was probably the worst out of the lot. He was impressive initially, causing problems with his pace but had just one shot and two passes into the final third all game.

#3 Hit - Arsenal's attack

The Gunners have been in splendid goalscoring form to open the 2024 calendar year. They have scored 21 goals in five games as they maintain a perfect record to open the year. With the Premier League title race between them, Liverpool and City promising to be close, this run of form could be instrumental if it comes down to goal difference.

#2 Flop - Burnley's defence

Burnley's leaky defence has been a major cause of worry for manager Vincent Kompany, a huge reason the Clarets find themselves in the drop zone. They seemed clueless against the Gunners and could have conceded more if the visitors had been more clinical. Their 55 goals conceded is the second-worst mark in the league this campaign as they look to be surefire candidates to suffer relegation.

#1 Hit - Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's starboy is in top form at the moment, bagging back-to-back braces against West Ham and Burnley. He now has seven goals and one assist in his last six Premier League games, bagging 15 goals and 13 assists overall.