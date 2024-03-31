Burnley boss Vincent Kompany refuses to go after red card during controversial moment in Chelsea draw

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany refused to leave the touchline after he received a red card during his side's 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (March 30).

The former Belgian defender was left incensed on the sidelines after the Blues were given a controversial first-half penalty. On-loan defender Lorenz Assignon brought winger Mykhailo Mudryk down in the box, and was shown a second yellow (40').

Replays showed that Assignon merely stuck a hand across Mudryk but did not make any obvious contact with the Ukrainian. VAR had a check and confirmed the on-field decision, with Cole Palmer slotting a Panenka penalty down the middle (44').

Kompany then confronted referee Darren England, and was shown a straight red card for his aggressive demeanour. He refused to leave the touchline, and was heard shouting a bunch of expletives as well as saying:

"That was never a foul!"

Despite being 1-0 behind, a man short and with their manager sent off, Burnley equalized in the 47th minute through Josh Cullen. Palmer scored again in the 78th minute to help Chelsea retake the lead, but centre-back Dara O'Shea headed in from an 81st-minute corner to help the Clarets share the spoils.

Chelsea have been on a poor run of form in the Premier League, languishing in 11th place with only two wins in their last seven games. Up next, they face another fallen English giant in Manchester United, with both clubs looking for a win to bring some stability to their season.

Mauricio Pochettino slams his Chelsea players after lacklustre performance against Burnley

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has lambasted his players after an underwhelming performance against Burnley that ended up in a disappointing 2-2 draw for the Blues.

The Argentine manager was left fuming after his players showed a lack of commitment and desire to win the game. In his post-match interview, he tore into his players, saying:

"Today we didn't show the capacity, the energy, the hunger. Not the minimum to compete in the Premier League. In defensive phases, we concede too much. That is why I'm so upset and disappointed."

Pochettino called for his team to act as a cohesive unit rather than focus on their individuality. He added:

"It's more here (in the heart) and here (in the head) than in your legs. It's about being strong like a group, strong like a team. We are too slow evolving in this area. But when we didn't have the ball, we don't have the same energy."

Finally, he said that the Blues simply had to win the game and the draw was unacceptable in his eyes. He concluded:

"Today, sorry, I am not happy with the performance when we don't have the ball. It's difficult to accept not to win. It was a must-win game."