Burnley confirm new signing with hilarious video involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

EFL Championship club Burnley announced the signing of South African striker Lyle Foster with a hilarious Shrek video starring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Burnley confirmed the signing of Lyle Foster from Belgian club KVC Westerlo for £8 million on Wednesday, January 25. Featuring in their announcement video, though, were global superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Clarets were known for their defensive playing style during their time under Sean Dyche in the Premier League. However, they have notably changed their approach since dropping down to the Championship.

Now under the management of Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, Burnley boast a five-point lead at the top of the table. The fact that no team in England's top two leagues have scored more goals than them is a testimony to their attacking prowess.

The Turf Moor outfit have also notably become a much more entertaining club off the field. They have built a reputation for catching the eye on social media with creative and often hilarious transfer announcement videos.

Kompany's side confirmed the signing of Ian Maatsen on loan from Chelsea last summer with a clip featuring the Minions from Despicable Me. The video saw the animation movie characters singing the name of the left-back.

Burnley deployed similar tactics when announcing Hjalmar Ekdal's arrival a few days ago. It was no different when Foster was unveiled as a new Clarets player on Wednesday afternoon.

This time, they used a clip of Lord Farquaad speaking to the Magic Mirror in the first installment of Shrek. The edited video shows the mirror suggesting three forwards the Championship club could sign, contrary to the three princesses that were presented in the original.

While Foster is the third option provided, the mirror also presents Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as potential candidates. After considering all three options, Lord Farquaad, depicted as Burnley in the clip, chooses the South African.

Mirror offers hilarious descriptions of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Introducing all three players in the video, the Magic Mirror offers interesting descriptions of them. Speaking of Lionel Messi, the first star to be presented, it says:

"Player number one is an Argentinian ace who currently plays in France and he's 35 years old. Please welcome Lionel Messi."

The description gets even more hilarious when the Magic Mirror introduces Cristiano Ronaldo. It refers to the Portuguese icon's famously botched statue as he presents the player. The Shrek character says:

"Number two is a Portuguese powerhouse. Just don't ask him about his statue! It's Cristiano Ronaldo."

Burnley's hilarious announcement video has notably garnered over 11 million views on Twitter alone.

