“Busy running around like a cow”, “Money man can’t function properly” – Football fans label Kylian Mbappe as "wannabe king" after he fails to inspire PSG in Lionel Messi’s absence

Fans across Twitter roasted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe for his lackluster performance in the absence of Lionel Messi against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1.

The Parisians failed to score for the first time this season as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Reims on Saturday (8 October). Kylian Mbappe was partnered by Pablo Sarabia and Carlos Soler in attack as Lionel Messi was unavailable and Neymar Jr. was on the bench for the game.

In the absence of Mbappe's attacking partners, he was expected to spearhead the offense. However, the French World Cup winner couldn't make the sort of impact he would have liked and was subjected to criticism from fans.

Many pointed out that Erling Haaland is a class above the Frenchman and the duo shouldn't be compared. Others noted that it was Messi who has been carrying PSG's offense so far this season, and in his absence, the team faltered.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Kylian Mbappe failed to impress fans with his performance against Reims:

khodani @codani_SA No messi, no PSG ... MBAPPE busy running around like a cow No messi, no PSG ... MBAPPE busy running around like a cow https://t.co/SdJERy7wEe

Mbappe a wannabe King Messi doesn’t play and the Money man can’t function properly.Mbappe a wannabe King Messi doesn’t play and the Money man can’t function properly. Mbappe a wannabe King😂😂 https://t.co/N6XPaQn6qx

Yeancah of Lagos @Olayinka_094 Psg would always be an average team as long as there is "No Messi" playing... you see that mbappe, that guy na 419 the greatest fraud ever ... Psg would always be an average team as long as there is "No Messi" playing... you see that mbappe, that guy na 419 the greatest fraud ever ... https://t.co/gidLhGlIJR

NUNGUA (VIEWSDEY)? (BURNA) ? @burnaculer PSG failed to score a goal for the first time this season cause Messi didn’t play but I’m supposed to believe he’s ruins the team & Mbappe is better. The apologies need to be loud as the disrespect!! PSG failed to score a goal for the first time this season cause Messi didn’t play but I’m supposed to believe he’s ruins the team & Mbappe is better. The apologies need to be loud as the disrespect!!

Mr. pressident🇬🇭● @Korsogyimi They said Messi was the problem, they said Mbappe was carrying the team. See how dem spoil bet They said Messi was the problem, they said Mbappe was carrying the team. See how dem spoil bet 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

ن @slawoid "Mbappe can do it all by himself" "Mbappe can do it all by himself" https://t.co/cWuLCaKlTv

#no_messi After this game mbappe just realized that he's not that guy 🤝🏿 After this game mbappe just realized that he's not that guy 🤝🏿#no_messi

Mbappe has been in good form for the Parisians so far this campaign. He has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions. Messi, meanwhile, has eight goals and as many assists in 13 games across all competitions.

Resting Neymar didn't help Christophe Galtier's team either. The Brazilian has been in sensational form, scoring 11 goals and setting up eight more in 14 appearances so far this season.

Journalist makes claim about PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Philippe Sanfourche, a French journalist, had some surprising things to say about Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. He told L'Equipe du Soir, via Canal Supporters, that it's not their attacking exploits but rather how they defend that will determine the team's fate in the UEFA Champions League:

"For me, what makes PSG's season successful or not is not whether they barbecue together or not. Because there have been a lot of barbecues at PSG over the past two or three seasons, and that's not resulted in them winning the Champions League."

He further added:

“What will make this team go very far in the Champions League is simply if out of the three, there are about two per game who decide to defend. If there is only one who decides to defend, it will never work.

"There is one who does it quite often (Neymar), but it is not enough. And when there are two, they are above the game."

