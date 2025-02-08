“But he doesn’t look like that now” - Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs offers advice to Marcus Rashford on how to get back to his best

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has spoken about what Marcus Rashford needs to do to rediscover his form after joining Aston Villa on loan. Rashford, 27, completed a loan move to Villa Park in the final week of the January transfer window after falling out of favor with United head coach Ruben Amorim.

Ryan Giggs, who was part of Manchester United’s coaching staff when Rashford broke into the first team in 2016, opined that the English forward is now a shadow of his old self. He claimed that Rashford hasn't looked happy recently.

Giggs added that the 27-year-old needs to play with freedom and enjoyment in order to get back to his best. Speaking to The Sun, Giggs said:

"Everyone will remember that smile and that enjoyment and freedom when he first came through — but he doesn’t look like that now. He’s a human being and he just doesn’t look happy. He looks like he’s got the world on his shoulders. He needs to play with that freedom and enjoyment that got him to where he is now."

"To go to Villa surprises me a little bit" - Ex-Manchester United player Roy Keane questions Marcus Rashford’s move to Aston Villa

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane labeled Marcus Rashford’s decision to join Aston Villa on loan as "strange". Rashford was first axed from the matchday squad for the Manchester derby in December and didn’t feature for the Red Devils after that, with Amorim claiming that he is not giving his 100%.

After completing a move to Aston Villa, Keane expressed surprise about whether a move to Villa Park was the right choice for Rashford to rediscover his best form.

Keane said on ITV ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Leicester City:

"If he’s lost the hunger at Man United – how will he get it at Aston Villa? Once you lose the hunger it’s hard to get it back. It’s sad but it’s been on the cards for the last year or two, especially since the new manager has come in. Clearly, they didn’t get on."

“The manager got no reaction from Marcus. The strange thing for me was I thought when Marcus was going to leave Man United he was going to go abroad and try something new. A new adventure for him, a different league, a different challenge. To go to Villa surprises me a little bit. I know Aston Villa are going along nicely, but you can’t compare them to Manchester United.”

Marcus Rashford could make his debut for Aston Villa when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup tomorrow, February 9.

