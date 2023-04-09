"But somehow it's Messi getting whistled" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's shocking open goal miss goes viral, sparks social media outrage

Lionel Messi showcased his match-winning ability once again, leading Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) to a 2-0 victory over Nice on Saturday. However, it wasn't as great a night for Kylian Mbappe, who missed an open goal and sparked criticism online.

The clash was a must-win for the Parisians as they aimed to strengthen their position at the top of the Ligue 1 table, and the club's talismic Argentine delivered when it mattered most. However, the scoreline would have been even more impressive had Mbappe taken advantage of the opportunity presented to him by Messi.

In the closing stages of the game, as the Nice goalkeeper parried an effort on goal, the ball landed at the feet of Messi, who, instead of going for goal, played an unselfish pass to Mbappe.

Semper 🐐🇦🇷 @SemperFiMessi How the hell Mbappe missed scoring from that Messi pass.🤮 How the hell Mbappe missed scoring from that Messi pass.🤮 https://t.co/kvN6DrOS2L

The Frenchman attempted to make space for himself as he leaned back and dribbled first, but he blasted the ball over the bar from close range. It was a shocking miss, and one that could have proved costly for PSG had the scoreline been tighter.

The miss soon went viral on social media, as fans vented their frustration. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Nah, Mbappe just missed the worst open goal I’ve seen in my life… Nah, Mbappe just missed the worst open goal I’ve seen in my life…

Lionel Messi secures the win for PSG, as Kylian Mbappe falters

Despite the miss, PSG secured all three points on the road, taking them six points clear at the top of the table. Kylian Mbappe's shock miss did not matter in the end, as Argentine maestro Lionel Messi delivered an outstanding performance and reached yet another historic milestone in his illustrious career.

Messi opened the scoring in the 26th minute before setting up Sergio Ramos in the 76th to double PSG's advantage. With that, the 35-year-old has reached a thousand goal contributions at club level.

With an impressive record of 702 goals and 298 assists, the diminutive forward has proven himself to be a formidable force in football. He has also scored 102 goals and provided 56 assists for Argentina.

After a slow start to life in France, Messi has returned to his best this season and his impact for PSG has been nothing short of phenomenal. With his latest contribution, he has firmly cemented his place in the hearts of supporters, who will be hoping that he can continue to produce magic in the upcoming matches.

As a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, he has consistently shown that age is merely a number, still displaying his exceptional talent and ability in the twilight of his career. The Argentine's performance in this game was no exception, and he showed why he is considered one of the greatest players of all time.

