"But Ten Hag had other ideas" - Ex-Manchester United star urges Ruben Amorim to sign PL star to bolster attack

Former Manchester United defender Clayton Blackmore has urged Ruben Amorim to sign Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins. He believes that former manager Erik ten Hag made a mistake by signing players from outside the Premier League, which cost him his job.

Speaking to AceOdds, Blackmore said that he had been wanting Manchester United to sign Watkins for some time now. He also advised the club to focus on buying from within the Premier League and said:

“I mentioned Watkins a few years ago because I like him and Leon Bailey together. I think United should have targeted the best players from the Premier League but ten Hag had other ideas by bringing players from other leagues. We don’t know how they’ll play in the Premier League. Watkins is a hard worker and would be a good signing.”

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing a striker and have been linked with a host of players. Liam Delap was a key target, but he joined Chelsea after the Blues activated his £30 million release clause, while Viktor Gyokeres is said to have agreed terms with Arsenal.

Jamie O'Hara has also urged Manchester United to sign Ollie Watkins

Football pundit Jamie O'Hara spoke to Grosvenor Sport earlier this month and backed Manchester United to sign Ollie Watkins. He believes Jamie Vardy or Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer are decent short-term solutions, but the Aston Villa star should be the main target. He said:

“Who is to say Jamie Vardy wouldn’t be a good option for Man United if they can’t get Viktor Gyokeres over the line? It looks like Gyokeres could be heading to Arsenal, so United need to start looking at alternatives and Vardy fits the bill. Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a good stopgap too while they seek a long-term striker. Who could that long-term striker be?

"I think United should be looking at Ollie Watkins. He’s a great player; a brilliant finisher, sharp on the ball and is hungry to improve. Ruben Amorim’s problem is that the top strikers around Europe aren’t convinced by the proposed project. They’re asking themselves if they’re going to win anything playing in a United shirt or if they’re walking into a complete mess. At the moment, the team is still all over the place.”

Rasmus Hojlund started in the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Leeds United on Saturday, July 19. Amorim's men were held to a goalless draw by the newly promoted Premier League side.

