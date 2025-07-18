“Buying players for the sake of it” - Emile Heskey makes feelings clear about Chelsea being linked with move to sign 22-year-old star

Emile Heskey has revealed that he does not want Morgan Rogers to join Chelsea, as he believes the Blues are already stacked in his position. The former Aston Villa striker went on to claim that the west Londoners are buying players just for the sake of getting the best talents.
Speaking to BestBettingSites, Heskey claimed that Rogers was ready for the next step, but he wants the Englishman to take his time before picking the next club. He believes that it would be an 'overkill' in terms of options if Enzo Maresca signed Rogers.
Heskey stated (via GOAL):
"I think he's ready. But it'd be interesting to see Chelsea try to get him, because Villa don't really need to be selling their prize assets. But we keep coming back to PSR, and clubs will now always way up a good offer for their players, and selling Rogers might help them balance the books, and he's one of their most valuable players. I'm not sure where he'd fit in with Chėlsea right now, though, even if Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke go. He's going to be behind Cole Palmer in the pecking order."
"It would be interesting as it's another Manchester City player who might make their way to Chėlsea, but I think he should spend another year at Villa, at least. He's going well, the club are on the up, and they could break into that top four this season. That's a really big challenge and a good one for him, too. I think if he did go to Chėlsea, he could be fantastic, but for Chelsea it might be overkill, buying players for the sake of it."
The Blues now have a deal in place to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal after he left the squad just hours before the FIFA Club World Cup final for his medical. Raheem Sterling was loaned out to the Gunners last season and is not part of the team's plans for next season. The Premier League giants have already added Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro to their attack this summer.
Chelsea and Aston Villa could be involved in a swap deal for Morgan Rogers
Chelsea and Aston Villa could be involved in an indirect swap deal for Morgan Rogers this summer. The Telegraph's Matt Law was on the London is Blue podcast earlier this week and hinted:
"I'm not told by anyone at Chelsea but I'm told by people on the outside that if Villa do go for Nicolas Jackson, it will immediately trigger a bid for Morgan Rogers from Chelsea."
Nicolas Jackson is also a target for Manchester United, while AC Milan are also keeping tabs on him, as per the Daily Mail. However, the FIFA Club World Cup champions are not interested in selling and have slapped a £100 million price tag on Jackson.